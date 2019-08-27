Katie Harless collected 15 kills and 11 digs as the Abingdon Falcons opened the 2019 volleyball season with a 25-19, 25-13, 16-25, 25-23 victory over Virginia High on Tuesday night.
Morgan Blevins (seven kills, 10 digs), Cassie Farley (eight kills, three aces) and Emme Thompson (30 assists, seven digs) also played well for AHS.
Virginia High was led by Camden Jones (18 digs 11 kills), Hannah Knight (12 digs, 22 assists), Caitlin Hampton (10 kills) and Bre Owens (12 digs).
Tennessee High 3, David Crockett 0
Kloey Tester recorded 10 kills while Macy Hurley had 17 digs to lead Tennessee High to a 25-19, 25-21, 25-23 win at David Crockett on Tuesday.
Jamayia Honaker added six kills for the Vikings (2-2, 1-2) while Kenzie Nickels had ive. Evie Cozart had 13 digs.
Sullivan Central 3, Chuckey-Doak 0
Elaina Vaughan had 11 kills and Laiken Hoback dished out 25 assists to lead Sullivan Central to a 25-14, 25-12, 25-12 win over Chuckey-Doak.
Northwood 3, Tazewell 0
Nancy Jo Roberts had 13 service points, three kills, eight assists and five digs in leading the Panthers to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-17 win over the Bulldogs.
Haleigh Snodgrass added nine kills, seven digs and six blocks for Northwood.
Alexa Boardwine led Tazewell with one kill, one assist, six digs and one assist while Hayley Myers had seven digs and three service points.
Rural Retreat 3, George Wythe 0
The Indians had 22 assists, four digs and one ace from Lindsey Stone while Abby Musser contributed 14 kills, four digs and one assist in the 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 win over the Maroons.
Alexis Ryan had eight kills and two digs for Rural Retreat.
George Wythe was led by Alexis Vaught (13 assists), Karrah James (13 assists, seven kills) and Nina Dillow (six blocks, nine digs).
Radford 3, Marion 1
Radford’s Charli Dietz had 10 kills and 12 digs in taking a 22-25, 25-11, 25-14, 25-22 win over Marion.
Anna Hagy (11 digs, five kills, 10 service points), Audrey Moss (10 kills) and Hannah Henson (12 service points, eight digs) led Marion.
Richlands 3, Grundy 1
Mac Osborne collected nine kills and five aces as the Blue Tornado took a 25-12, 25-21, 23-25, 25-13 victory.
Lauren Earls (14 assists, 13 digs), Katlynn Baldwin (23 digs) and Ginger Short (nine kills) also played well for Richlands.
Grundy was led by Skylar Stiltner (34 digs) and Emma Deel with seven kills.
Wise County Central 3, Twin Springs 1
The Warriors took a 25-16, 25-14, 13-25, 25-15 win over the Titans as Caitlin Glover (20 assists), Bayleigh Allison (10 kills) and Hannah McAmis (22 digs) led the way.
Chloe Gilmer (nine points, five aces, 10 assists) led Twin Springs.
Union 3, Lebanon 2
Emily Brooks supplied 26 kills as the Bears rallied for a 20-25, 13-25, 25-17, 25-22, 15-11 win.
Jayda Smith (18 kills, 11 digs) and Brook Bailey (48 assists) played well for Union.
Lebanon was led by Kara Long (19 kills, 12 digs), Averie Price (17 kills, 23 digs) and Jaylee Stanley with 41 assists.