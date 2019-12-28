Jake O’Quinn collected 19 points and Chase Hungate added 15 to lead Abingdon to a 90-40 win over Johnson County in the First Community Bank Christmas Tournament at Fort Chiswell High School.
Jake Thacker had 13 points and seven assists while River Carter had seven assists and six rebounds for Abingdon. Layton Henry had seven rebounds for the Falcons.
Union 59, Richlands 44
The Bears used an 18-point second quarter to pull away from Richlands in the semifinals of the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise.
Lee High 48, Ridgeview 35
The Generals outscored Ridgeview 11-2 in the second quarter and held on late Saturday night in the winner’s bracket of the Holiday Classic.
Action will continue on Monday at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, with the title game set for 8:30.
Northwood 85, Rye Cove 50
The Panthers relied on balanced scoring en route to a loser’s bracket victory at the Holiday Classic.
Grundy 78, Chilhowie 54
Cade Looney set the pace as the Golden Wave won in the loser’s bracket of the Holiday Classic.
Grundy scored 23 points in the first quarter.
Sullivan South 80, Tri-Cities Christian 50
Adam Pigeon collected 15 points and 11 rebounds and Gavyn Etter added 13 points for TCC (8-3) in a semifinal loss at the Action Athletics Christmas tournament at Sullivan North.
Bluefield, W.Va. 73, Graham 54
Xayvion Turner scored 14 points for Graham and David Graves added 12 in a loss to its crosstown rival.
George Wythe 65, F. Chiswell 61
Peyton Coe scored 18 points as the Maroons downed Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell in the Fort Chiswell tournament.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 41, West Wilkes, N.C. 40
Michaela Fiscus and Delanie Trivitt supplied 14 points apiece as the Indians took a tournament victory in Alleghany, North Carolina.
