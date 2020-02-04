Chase Hungate was the high scorer and River Carter stuffed the stat sheet as Abingdon High School cruised to an 82-54 non-district boys basketball road win over the Carroll County Cavaliers on Monday night.
Hungate pumped in 25 points and hit five of Abingdon’s 14 3-pointers. The Falcons (10-9) knocked down 10 of those shots from beyond the arc in the first half en route to building a 42-21 at halftime lead.
Carter finished with 16 points, six assists, five steals and four rebounds, while Jake O’Quinn (12 points), Brant Boggs (10 points) and Evan Ramsey (10 points, seven rebounds) also played well.
Carroll County (11-7) did not have a player score in double figures.
Hurley 52, Patrick Henry 51
Tyler Young collected 21 points and Jonathan Hurley added 15 as Hurley took a non-district win over Patrick Henry in a matchup between two teams nicknamed the Rebels.
John Matt Justus added a clutch lay-up for the Hurley Rebels.
Zach Brown led Patrick Henry (7-9) with 22 points as Andrew Belcher reached double figures with 11.
Patrick Henry was only 9-of-19 from the free throw line.
Holston 69, River View (W.Va.) 56
Jordan Keith keyed a quick start as Holston rolled to a win over the River View Raiders from West Virginia on Monday night in Damascus.
Keith scored 15 of his game-high 23 points in the first quarter for the Cavs, who scored the first 20 points of the game and led 30-14 eight minutes into the game. Nick Delatos (20 points) and Austin Faris (10 points) also scored in double digits as Holston improved to 11-7
Kobe Halstead’s 13 points led River View.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 50, Narrows 35
Michaela Fiscus scored 24 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district road win over the Narrows Green Wave.
Delanie Trivitt added 14 points for the Indians (13-6), who led 34-15 at halftime.
Narrows is now 4-11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.