BRISTOL, Tenn. – Tennessee High’s boys basketball team, stuck squarely in the middle of the Big Seven Conference standings, awoke Monday morning staring down a big week, with league heavies Science Hill and Dobyns-Bennett both scheduled to visit Viking Hall in the coming days.
Tied with Daniel Boone and David Crockett in a battle to finish in the top half of the league, the Vikings knew they had to knock off one of the two lead dogs at a minimum, to enhance their chances of at least a third-place finish.
No problem.
Turning in a comeback for the ages, the Vikings shocked D-B by a 63-59 count Tuesday night, keeping themselves in good shape within the Big Seven.
“This was a huge win for us,” said THS veteran coach Roby Witcher.
It sure didn’t come easy.
Tennessee High (16-7, 4-3) outscored D-B 29-8 over the final period.
“The heart of this team is incredible,” said THS senior Nolan Wishon.
Down all night, THS trailed 36-24 at halftime and by a 50-34 count with a minute left in the third quarter. But somehow, the Vikings came back.
“There’s no quit in us,” said Wishon, who played an outstanding game.
Behind the energy of Mchale Bright, the clutch play of Cole McBrayer and the steadiness of the 6-foot-7 Wishon, THS scored on its first five possessions of the final period to get the comeback started.
“We made shots,” Witcher said. “We had to, or else.”
Blake Fauver nailed a key 3-point jumper and McBrayer hit a pair of bombs from beyond the arc, helping THS tie the game at 55 with 2:10 left to play.
“Everybody pitched in,” Witcher said. “It was a great team win.”
The Vikings finally got their first lead of the game since 2-0 when Isaiah Smith boldly took his man off the dribble from 17 feet out and scored on a driving layup, putting THS up 59-57 with 1:22 to play.
From there, Wishon would hit four of four free throws to hold D-B at bay.
The Indians (10-9, 5-2), who had their way for three quarters, gave up their stronghold to an aggressive man-to-man Viking defense led by Bright, an athletic presence with quick feet who moves effortlessly at 6-3 and 200 pounds.
“He’s such a great athlete,” Wishon said.
Dobyns-Bennett scored just two buckets in the fourth period and missed the front end of two huge one-and-one free throws in the game’s final 1:13.
“It’ all came together for us,” Wishon said.
The powerful Wishon finessed his way to 21 points to lead all scorers. Bright finished with 13 points, McBrayer 12 and Fauver 11 for the balanced Vikings.
The Tribe, playing without Malachi Hale (illness), was led by the 15-point game of Abiah Releford, and the 11-point games of Brady Stump and Jack Browder.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 61,
Tennessee High 35
The Indians, coming off a convincing loss at Science Hill, got back to their winning ways with an easy win over Tennessee High.
The Tribe (17-6, 6-1) led 16-8 after one quarter, 30-14 at halftime and 47-20 through three quarters, dominating throughout.
Olivia Doran knocked home four 3-point jumpers to lead D-B with 14 points. Caitlyn Wallace contributed 13 for the Indians, who hit eight 3-pointers.
The Lady Vikings (5-18, 1-6) were led by the 14-point game of Kenzie Nickels.
