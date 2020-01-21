BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. – After making a habit of winning ugly recently, Sullivan Central girls basketball team looked pretty impressive Tuesday in what had shaped up to be a challenge from Sullivan East.
Sophomore Jaelyn West scored 12 of her 18 points while helping the Cougars bolt to a 38-15 halftime lead and Central rolled to a 64-39 victory.
The Cougars improved to 7-0 in the Three Rivers Conference and 20-2 overall. East fell to 6-2 in the league and 14-9.
East started well enough. Emma Aubrey’s 3-pointer gave the Patriots a 6-2 lead with 5:33 left in the first quarter.
But then all heck broke loose. Post Abbey Crawford, a Wofford signee, answered with a basket at the other end, igniting a 44-9 eruption.
“The past few weeks we’ve been playing just good enough to get by,” Central coach Kristi Walling said. “And we’ve really been on ‘em in practice saying, ‘If you really want to go to the next level beyond this you’ve really gotta start picking it up and play like you’re gonna play at the next level. So yesterday was a rough practice and they came in and rose to the occasion. Really, we challenged ‘em and they responded excellent. I’m proud of ‘em.”
West looked unstoppable at times, scooping in drives and banking in leaners.
“We’re always on her, but that’s why we are – because she has so much potential,” Walling said. “She’s just a sophomore. She’s still a kid but she’s figuring it out. Shoot, if she keeps playing like that – she’s getting to where we need her to be. She did an excellent job.”
The red-hot Cougars made 11 of 14 shots from inside the 3-point line in the first half. The two-time defending league champions looked like a state tournament team while making baseline floaters and mid-range jumpers off the dribble.
And sharp-shooting wing Avery Leming made four of Central’s seven 3-pointers.
“They shot it well but we also did not take away the stuff that we talked about,” East coach Allan Aubrey said. “We talked about taking away their transition game, and we did not do that. And once they get in transition they get comfortable, and then they can make more shots.
“We prepared really well for this game. I was happy with our practices. Our kids were attentive in the film sessions. We just kind of wilted when they took the lead.”
Haley Grubb led East with 14 points.
Point guard Peyton Sams had six points and seven assists for the Cougars, who got eight points from Crawford and seven from Macy McClellan.
BOYS
Sullivan East 74, Sullivan Central 46
Sullivan Central (7-16, 2-5) presented retiring Patriots coach John Dyer with a gift prior to the boys game. The framed glass reads: A Good Coach Can Change a Game. A Great Coach Can Change A Life.
And a good guard can get to the foul line, which is what East’s Bartley did seemingly at will while helping the Pats (11-10, 5-2) build a 54-37 lead. Bartley made 10 of 16 free throws while helping East build that 17-point advantage. Central made seven trips to the foul line all night.
Quick, strong and broad, Bartley is hard to keep out of the lane when he’s playing downhill. He finished with 18 points.
“I thought they played really well,” Central coach Derek McGhee said. “Like I said, they just bullied us. Bartley got to the rim whenever he wanted and then we fouled him and put him on the free throw line.”
Clayton Ivester scored 14 points, including one of East’s 10 treys, and fellow post Austin Davis had nine points.
“Clayton played great,” Dyer said. “Both of our post guys did. We got rebounds and blocked shots and we scored points with our post players.”
McGhee essentially was left to scratch his head when Ivester hit a 3-pointer.
“He stepped out there and hit a big three,” McGhee said. “We were willing to let him shoot. I mean how do you cover all those guys from four feet behind the line?”
Jacob Fields led the Cougars with 14 points, making four 3-pointers and a jumper from near the right elbow.
Dyer noted his appreciation for his gift as well as a visit with former Central coach Dickie Warren during the girls game. Warren’s grandchildren, Jenna and Eric Hare, play for the Patriots teams.
“The most special thing tonight was – I appreciate the Cougar Nation for the gift; it was super gift – and having Coach Warren here,” Dyer said. “It just means everything to me. He treated me like was I something and I was just a 26-year-old punk. Guys like him are special for what they did for high school basketball in East Tennessee. Words can’t describe him being here tonight.”
