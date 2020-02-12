Gavin Austin-led Virginia High vanquished the Honaker Tigers on Tuesday in what turned out to be a record-setting night at the Bearcat Den.
Austin scored a single-game school record 51 points in a 74-59 victory for VHS, while Grayson Honaker became Honaker’s all-time leading scorer in the loss.
Austin, a senior guard, had seven points in the first quarter, 16 in the second, 11 in the third and 17 over the final eight minutes. He canned eight 3-pointers.
“My shot felt gold from the start,” Austin said. “My teammates have a lot of trust in me to score the basketball. I got hot early tonight and my team kept finding me. This was a great win for the team going into the [Southwest District] tournament.”
Austin broke the previous mark of 46 points established by Nick Howard in a game against Sullivan Central during the 2012-13 season.
Honaker had 30 points to become Honaker’s scoring king. The junior guard now has 1,845 career points
Trajon Boyd added 10 points for Honaker, which fell behind 19-7 after the first quarter and never recovered. John Clifton added nine points for VHS.
Lee High 42, Ridgeview 40
Brayden Bundy popped in a shot with 3.1 seconds remaining to lead the Generals to a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.
Jacob Whitaker led Lee High with 15 points.
Trenton Adkins paced Ridgeview with 12 points.
Northwood 73, Galax 67
The brother tandem of Eli and Luke Carter were center stage as Luke scored 30 points with 10 rebounds and Eli came through with 22 points and 14 rebounds in the Panthers win over the Maroon Tide.
Michael Frye reached double figures for Northwood with 14 points.
Gate City 70, Daniel Boone 55
Bradley Dean (23 points) and Andrew Hensley (20 points) starred as Gate City won again.
Richlands 78, Marion 48
Luke Wess scored 15 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to lead the Blue Tornado to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Cade Berry added 14 points for Richlands.
Kyle Robinson paced Marion with 15 points.
Sullivan East 82, Happy Valley 41
Dylan Bartley scored 15 points as Sullivan East hammered Happy Valley for a Three Rivers Conference win.
Austin Davis (14 points) and Mason Montgomery (12 points) also scored in double digits for East. In total, 11 different players scored for the Patriots and head coach John Dyer’s club knocked down a dozen 3-pointers.
Dylan Willis and Blake Young had 11 points for Happy Valley, which trailed 29-8 after one quarter.
Eastside 74, Thomas Walker 55
Ethan Powers scored 18 points to lead four Eastside scorers in double figures as the Spartans thumped Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker.
Eli McCoy added 16 points in the win, while Grayson Whited and Connor Blevins registered 11 points apiece. Eastside led 44-22 at halftime and can clinch another regular-season title with the win.
Caleb Yeary scored 30 of TW’s 55 points.
Chilhowie 59, Rural Retreat 32
Sophomore Jonathan Gilley scored 16 points as Chilhowie closed out the regular season by routing Rural Retreat.
Lucas Doss added 11 points for the Warriors (12-10), who limited Rural Retreat to 12 second-half points. Freshman Gatlin Hight got 11 points for Rural Retreat.
Sullivan North 66,
Tri-Cities Christian 63
They wrote 23 points next to the name of Sullivan North’s Trey Williams in the scorebook as he headlined a win over Tri-Cities Christian that came right down to the deadline.
Gavyn Etter scored a game-high 28 points for TCC, now 14-7.
Union 65, John Battle 43
The Bears jumped out to an 11-0 lead and Alex Rasnick scored 12 of his 19 points in the first quarter in taking a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans.
Bradley Bunch added 16 points for Union (13-7, 6-5) while Malachai Jenkins connected for 14.
Reed Samuel led John Battle (4-17, 0-11) with 33 points.
J.I. Burton 61, Castlewood 52
Jonah Cochrane pumped in 16 points to lead the Raiders to a Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.
Zach Owens led Castlewood with 21 points.
David Crockett 52,
Tennessee High 48
The David Crockett Pioneers posted a win over Big Seven Conference rival Tennessee High for the second time this season. THS will be the fourth seed for next week’s TSSAA District 1-AAA tourney.
Hamilton Heights 78,
Beckley Prep 64
Samson Ruzhentsev had 26 points and nine rebounds as national powerhouse Hamilton Heights Christian Academy (Chattanooga, Tennessee) beat Beckley Prep IJN in a Tuesday matinee at Virginia’s High Bearcat Den.
Drew Williams added 17 points for the Hawks, who are 23-2.
GIRLS
Ridgeview 65, Lee High 24
Cassidy Thomas scored a career-high 23 points as Ridgeview wrapped up second place in the Mountain 7 District and secured the top seed from the league in the VHSL Region 2D tournament.
Hailey Sutherland (14 points, 13 rebounds, five blocks) had a stellar game as usual for the Wolfpack.
Ridgeview (17-4, 9-2) also received 13 points, six steals and six assists from Brooklyn Frazier, as well as six assists and five steals from Shae Sutherland.
Sullivan East 52, Happy Valley 37
Ashley Nunley scored 14 points as Sullivan East had no trouble dispatching Happy Valley for a Three Rivers Conference triumph.
Hayley Grubb added 12 points for the Patriots (20-9, 10-2) who opened a 45-14 lead early in the third quarter. Happy Valley (15-12, 2-9) was paced by Jaiden Clark’s 13 points.
Rural Retreat 61, Chilhowie 38
The trio of Michaela Fiscus (18 points, seven assists), Delanie Trivitt (14 points) and Lexy Nowers (12 points, 18 rebounds) put in quality work as Rural Retreat rolled past Chilhowie for a Hogoheegee District win.
The Indians sprinted out to a 22-8 lead eight minutes into the game and never looked back.
Madison Lane and Katie Barr scored 11 points apiece for Chilhowie. Hannah Ballenger added 10 points for the Warriors.
Tennessee High 49,
David Crockett 46
Kenzie Nickels tallied 19 points, with 17 coming in the second half, in leading the Vikings to a Big Seven Conference win over the Pioneers.
Tori Ryan had 10 points and 11 rebounds while Riley Fritts had three steals and four assists. Nickels also had eight rebounds.
The Vikings will travel to Cherokee on Monday at 6 p.m. in the first round of the District 1-AAA tournament.
Gate City 43, Daniel Boone 41
Riley Houseright scored nine points and Kendal Quillen hit a clutch 3-pointer as the Gate City Blue Devils downed Daniel Boone.
J.I. Burton 44, Castlewood 10
Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins had 22 points and eight rebounds as J.I. Burton crushed Castlewood for a Cumberland District victory.
Akyssa Hollinger (nine points, eight steals) and Anyah Hollinger (eight points, eight rebounds) also played well for the Raiders. Burton coach Chris Smith is a Castlewood graduate.
Marion 55, Richlands 35
Haley Farris and Anna Hagy both scored 14 points to lead the Scarlet Hurricanes to a Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.
Amber Kimberlin reached double figures for Marion with 10 points and also had seven steals.
Lauren Earls led Richlands with 16 points.
Eastside 65, Thomas Walker 46
The Eastside Spartans have done it again.
Head coach Barry Ruff’s club rolled past Thomas Walker on Tuesday as the Spartans clinched their fourth straight Cumberland District regular-season championship.
Kaylee Yates (20 points) and Anna Whited (18 points) led the usual balanced attack for Eastside. An 18-8 run to close out the first half sealed the deal.
Lakin Burke’s 16 points were tops for TW.
Council 46, Hurley 42
Brooke Tiller and Emily Taylor each scored 11 points as the Council Cobras downed Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Alli Austin’s 10 rebounds and Lakota Helton’s nine points also contributed to the victory.
Union 73, John Battle 26
The Bears (15-5, 7-4) jumped out to a 30-9 first quarter lead en route to a Mountain 7 District win over the Trojans (5-14, 2-9).
Emili Brooks led Union with 17 points as Heather Lipps and Jayda Smith added 15 each.
Bethany Smith was high-scorer for John Battle with seven.
Twin Springs 57, Rye Cove 30
Aubrey Powers, Erin Larkin and Emma Dingus combined for 28 rebounds as Twin Springs dominated the glass in taking a Cumberland District win over Rye Cove.
Emaleigh Powers led the Titans (9-11, 5-4) with 23 points.
Senior Lexi Bledsoe had 11 points for Rye Cove.
