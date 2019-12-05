Union High School senior Jayda Smith stuffed the stat sheet with 18 points, 13 rebounds, three blocks and two steals as the Bears edged Honaker for a 59-56 overtime win in the first round of the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic girls basketball tournament in Wise, Virginia.
Emili Brooks added 18 points, seven rebounds and six steals for Union, which outscored Honaker by a 7-4 margin in the extra session.
Honaker trailed 39-31 after three quarters, but rallied to force overtime. Halle Hilton (17 points, seven rebounds), Kiley Vance (15 points, seven rebounds, four steals) and Lara McClanahan (13 points, seven rebounds) were the leaders for Honaker.
Wise County Central 56, East Ridge (Ky.) 44
Hannah Carter’s 18 points and a 14-point, 12-rebound performance by Callie Mullins highlighted Wise County Central’s win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Central (2-0) held a 52-37 rebounding edge and also shot 39 free throws, compared to six for East Ridge. The Warriors also received 10 points from Jillian Sturgill.
Patrick Henry 69, Lee High 35
Breanna Yarber went for 27 points, nine rebounds and three blocks as Patrick Henry opened the season with a win in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
Payton Monahan (20 points) and Kaycee Deskins (11 points, seven assists) also played well for the Rebels, who closed the first half on an 17-2 scoring surge.
Ally Bowen’s 16 points led the way for Lee.
Sullivan East 48, Lebanon 41
Jenna Hare’s 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists propelled the Patriots of Sullivan East to a first-round win over Lebanon in the Powell Valley National Bank Tip-Off Classic.
East (5-4) trailed 27-24 at halftime, but held Lebanon (1-1) to 14 points the rest of the way.
Emma Aubrey added 12 points for East.
Averie Price (15 points, seven rebounds) and Kara Long (12 points, five rebounds, four assists) were the leaders for Lebanon.
Pineville (Ky.) 54, Thomas Walker 31
A disastrous second quarter doomed Thomas Walker as the Pioneers were overpowered by Pineville.
Trailing Thomas Walker by a 9-8 margin, Pineville closed the first half on a 20-5 run to take control. Shelbie Fannon led TW with 11 points and was the only player for the Pioneers to score in double digits.
Raigan King’s 20 points paced Pikeville.
Sullivan North 43, Castlewood 15
A scoreless first quarter did Castlewood in as the Blue Devils lost a losers bracket game in the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
Sullivan North led 17-0 after the opening eight minutes en route to the win. North’s Lilly Crawford was the only player from either team to score in double digits as she finished with 10 points.
Eastside 61, John Battle 46
Chloe Powers (18 points) and Kaylee Yates (16 points) led the way as Eastside cruised past John Battle for a game in the losers bracket of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic.
BOYS
Marion 60, Lebanon 42
Braxton Langston scored 17 points as Marion got the best of Lebanon in a losers bracket game of the Ballard Lee Bearcat Tip-Off Classic and gave Adam Burchett his first win as head coach of the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Kyle Robinson’s 14 points were also key for Marion, which took control by opening the second half on an 14-3 run.
Preston Steele (17 points) and Sage Potts (14 points) were the top scorers for Lebanon, now 1-2.
Fort Chiswell 65, Rural Retreat 19
Gavin Crowder had nine of Rural Retreat’s 19 points as the Indians were flattened by Wythe County rival Fort Chiswell.
Kolton Sutphin had 28 points for Fort Chiswell on a night in which he scored his 1,000th career point.
