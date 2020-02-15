The girls basketball team at Union High School closed out the regular season with a landmark 44-41 win over Ridgeview on Friday night, a victory that turned out to be historical.
Jayda Smith scored a dozen points as the Bears beat Mountain 7 District rival Ridgeview for the first time in program history.
Union (17-5, 8-4) trailed by one point entering the final quarter, but made plays down the stretch to prevail and end a skid against the Wolfpack. Abby Slagle added 11 points for the Bears.
Ridgeview (17-5, 9-3) was led by Brooklyn Frazier’s 13 points, while Cassidy Thomas contributed 10 points.
Twin Valley 54, Northwood 18
Morgan Lester led the way with 13 points as the Twin Valley Panthers closed out the regular season by notching a win over former Crooked Road Conference rival Northwood.
Haylee Moore added 12 points for Twin Valley (10-10), which led 18-4 after one quarter en route to the victory.
The Northwood Panthers were led by the eight-point performance of Caroline Roberts.
Thomas Walker 49, J.I. Burton 26
Lakin Burke scored 13 points as Thomas Walker had little trouble with J.I. Burton.
Bella Schwartz added 10 points as the Pioneers closed out the regular season with a resounding victory. TW led 13-2 after one quarter and 28-9 at halftime.
Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins accounted for 14 of Burton’s 26 points.
Eastside 71, Rye Cove 40
Kaylee Jones played a near-perfect game – 24 points, 14 rebounds, four steals – as Eastside capped a perfect run through the Cumberland District with a road win.
Eastside (18-4, 10-0) also received 22 points from Chloe Powers and 14 points from Kaci Jones.
Rye Cove was led by Chloe Gibson’s 11 points and Sarah Cupova’s 14-point, nine-assist, three-block effort.
Gate City 46, Lee High 31
Riley Houseright and Kayli Dunn each scored a dozen points as Gate City got the best of Mountain 7 District rival Lee High.
Twin Springs 65, Castlewood 10
Belle Austin had quite a ballgame, scoring 17 points as Twin Springs closed out the regular season by crushing Castlewood.
Aubrey Powers and Erin Larkin added 11 points apiece for the Titans, who led 40-2 at halftime.
Adi Hall scored half of Castlewood’s 10 points.
Marion 81, Tazewell 73
Amber Kimberlin had 19 points and 10 assists and Haley Farris added 13 points and 11 boards to lead the Scarlet Hurricane past the Bulldogs.
Anna Hagy added 18 points for Marion, which finished the regular season with a 16-6 record.
Tazewell was paced by Lexi Herald with 21 points. Brooke Rowe added 19 points, Rae White tallied 18 and Taylor Ray finished with 12.
Sullivan Central 44,
Dobyns-Bennett 42
Sullivan Central’s Avery Leming scored three of her 11 points in overtime as the Cougars edged Dobyns-Bennett in the Buck Van Huss Dome.
Jaelyn West also scored three points in the extra session as Central improved to 27-2.
Dobyns-Bennett (21-10) received 10 points apiece from Caitlyn Wallace and Megan Ayers.
BOYS
Eastside 82, Rye Cove 56
Ethan Powers poured in 22 points as the Eastside Spartans wrapped up yet another Cumberland District regular-season championship with a road win at Rye Cove.
Will Stansberry’s 11 points and Eli McCoy’s 10 points were also vital for Eastside, which put the game away with a 21-8 run to close out the first half.
Matthew Rhoton led the way for Rye Cove with 19 points and eight rebounds.
Union 55, Ridgeview 45
Alex Rasnick scored 19 points to lead four Bears in double figures for a Mountain 7 District win over the Wolfpack.
Sean Cusano, Noah Jordan and Bradley Bunch each scored 10 points each for the Bears.
Brody Counts paced Ridgeview (11-11) with 14 points. Gabe Brown added 12 points and Trenton Adkins tallied 11.
J.I. Burton 69, Thomas Walker 49
Trevor Culbertson (21 points) and Jonah Cochrane (20 points) co-starred in J.I. Burton’s Cumberland District thumping of Thomas Walker.
Isaiah Kinser added 11 points in the road victory. Caleb Yeary (15 points), Kenny Ball (10 points) and Zack Kidwell (10 points) were the top scorers for TW.
Tazewell 71, Marion 69
Josiah Jordan scored 25 points and Jacob Witt (17 points, 11 rebounds) provided a double-double as the Tazewell Bulldogs held off Marion for a Southwest District victory.
Ethan Mills added 14 points in the win. Kyle Robinson (17 points) and Tanner Tate (15 points) led Marion.
Dobyns-Bennett 70,
Sullivan Central 51
Abiah Releford dropped in 14 points as Dobyns-Bennett drubbed Sullivan Central.
Central (9-21) was paced by Ethan Lane’s 11 points.
Gate City 64, Lee High 51
Bradley Dean bombed in 27 points as Gate City closed out the regular season with a win.
Tri-Cities Christian 56, Berean 39
Jesse Young and Gavyn Etter each scored a dozen points as Tri-Cities Christian improved to 15-7.
