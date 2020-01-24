Sophomore Kamryn Vance put her stamp on the game by scoring 19 points as the Twin Valley Panthers topped the Northwood Panthers, 55-24, on Thursday in a non-district girls basketball clash.
Twin Valley led 14-2 after one quarter and 27-6 at halftime. Junior Makayla Keen added 10 points in the win.
BOYS
Eastern Montgomery 53,
Rural Retreat 26
The Indians fell behind 17-7 after one quarter and could not recover in dropping a decision to Eastern Montgomery.
Northwood 45, Twin Valley 43
Luke Carter fired in 16 points as Northwood edged Twin Valley in a sloppy non-district contest between two teams nicknamed the Panthers.
Twin Valley led 24-20 at halftime, but Northwood took the lead after the third quarter and held on. Michael Frye added 11 points in the win.
Wade Cantrell (12 points), Chance Keen (11 points) and Trevor McGlothlin (10 points) combined for 33 of Twin Valley’s 43 points.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Hurley 55, Council 32
Tyler Young’s 11 points led a balanced attack as Hurley hammered Black Diamond District Council. The Rebels opened the game on a 25-4 run.
GIRLS
Council 40, Hurley 38
Council scored the first seven points of overtime in edging Hurley for a Black Diamond District victory. Alli Austin (13 points) and Brooke Tiller (11 points) were the top scorers for the Cobras.
Krista Endicott scored 30 of Hurley’s 38 points.
Rye Cove 55, Holston 44
Sarah Cupova (17 points, seven rebounds) and Lexie Bledsoe (16 points, three assists) starred in Rye Cove’s non-districct win. Liyah French’s 15 points and Emma Bishop’s 13 points were tops for Holston.
