Ethan Chavez was outstanding and his team is unbeaten.
Chavez scored 15 points, hauled down 10 rebounds and blocked six shots as Rye Cove recorded a 47-46 non-district boys basketball road win over the Hurley Rebels on Tuesday night.
Matthew Rhoton (14 points), Zach Baker (10 points) and Mason Hardin (eight points, five rebounds) also helped Rye Cove improve to 2-0.
The Eagles trailed 16-10 after the first quarter, but battled back to grab a one-point halftime lead.
Jonathan Hurley led Hurley with 14 points.
George Wythe 62, Rural Retreat 31
Dorien McMillian led a balanced attack with 11 points while Daniel Goode and Peyton Coe each scored 10 to lead the Maroons to a win over the Indians.
Gavin Crowder led Rural Retreat with 13 points.
George Wythe forced 30 turnovers and went on a 25-4 run in the third quarter.
Daniel Boone 65, Gate City 63
A buzzer-beater by Daniel Boone did Gate City in as the Blue Devils dropped their season-opener.
Gate City trailed 55-33 after three quarters, but rallied to grab a 63-62 advantage with seven seconds left. Boone responded.
Bradley Dean (30 points) and Jon Compton (10 points) were the top scorers for GC in the setback.
Chilhowie 58, Marion 46
Ray Berry led all scorers with 19 points while Tabor Kistler added 14 to lead the Warriors to a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams paced Marion with 14 points as Kesean Goins had 13.
GIRLS
Rye Cove 48, Hurley 38
Sophomore Trista Snow scored 11 points as part of a balanced attack as Rye Cove recorded a non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.
Sarah Cupova and Vivian Boles added 10 points apiece for Rye Cove.
The duo of Jayda Davis (20 points) and Krista Endicott (16 points, eight steals) once again led the way for Hurley. Ariana Belcher hauled down 12 rebounds.
George Wythe 46, Rural Retreat 34
Drea Betts collected 23 points to lead the Maroons to a win over the Indians.
Michaela Fiscus led Rural Retreat with 18 points.
Daniel Boone 47, Gate City 37
Gate City’s season-opener was spoiled by a team from Northeast Tennessee.
Sarah Thompson led the Blue Devils with 11 points.
Marion 66, Chilhowie 39
Anna Hagy scored 16 points as Marion notched a non-district win over the Chilhowie Warriors.
Marion trailed 11-10 eight minutes into the game, before reeling off a 22-5 run to close the first half and seize control. Kaylee Poston and Kailey Terry added 10 points apiece for the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Katie Barr’s 15 points led the way for Chilhowie.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS
Honaker 52, Holston 40
Grayson Honaker scored 34 points to lead the Tigers past the Cavaliers.
Honaker led Honaker (1-1) in scoring in all four quarters for the Tigers. He had all five Tigers’ three-point shots.
Holston (2-2) was paced by Nick Delatos with 12 points.
GIRLS
Honaker 67, Grayson County 41
Kyla Boyd collected six three-pointers to break the school record for treys with 151 in leading the Tigers to a win over the Blue Devils on Monday.
Boyd had 24 points.
