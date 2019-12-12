Three Ridgeview High School boys basketball players scored in double figures as the Wolfpack improved to 3-0 with a 62-51 non-district win over the Twin Springs Titans on Wednesday night.
The trio of Austin Mullins (17 points), Gabe Brown (16 points) and Cannon Hill (11 points) led the way for Wolfpack. Ridgeview trailed 31-30 at halftime, but played well in the second half to take the win.
Twin Springs was led by the 21-point performance of Connor Lane and the 15-point showing of Bradley Owens.
Northwood 78, Marion 61
Luke Carter hit five of Northwood’s 13 3-pointers in scoring 25 points as the Panthers posted a win over Smyth County rival Marion.
Michael Frye (22 points), Cole Rolen (13 points) and Eli Carteer (11 points) also got in on the act for Northwood, which set the tone in the first quarter by building a 19-7 lead.
Stephen Havenver led Marion with 11 points, while Tanner Tate and Kesean Goins scored 10 points apiece.
Lebanon 57, Council 26
Preston Steele pumped in 19 points as Lebanon crushed Council for a non-district win.
Sage Potts added 15 points for the Pioneers, who raced out to an 18-3 lead after one quarter.
Caleb Stocks led Council with 10 points.
GIRLS
Richlands 71, Hurley 42
Lauren Earls poured in 28 points as Richlands rolled past Hurley for a non-district victory.
Rachael Rife added nine points for the Blue Tornado, while Ginger Short, Alyssa Lee and Chloe Perkins scored eight points apiece.
Krista Endicott (24 points) and Jayda Davis (14 points) once again led the way for Hurley.
Eastside 64, Chilhowie 44
Kaylee Yates scored 17 points, including a trio of 3-pointers, and also collected eight rebounds to lead the Spartans past the Warriors.
Hanna Whited added 13 points and 10 boards for the Spartans (3-1), who travel to Union on Friday.
Chilhowie (2-2) was paced by Hannah Ballenger and Katie Barr with 10 points each.
Abingdon 63, Bluefield (W.Va.) 36
Emily Breeding torched the nets to the tune of 20 points as the Abingdon Falcons rolled past Bluefield and improved to 2-0.
Peyton Carter added 12 points for AHS, which led by 12 points after one quarter and 17 points by halftime.
Jaisah Smith led Bluefield with 21 points.
