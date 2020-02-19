Preston Steele sank a game-winning 3-pointer in the final moments as fourth-seeded Lebanon High School eked out a 46-43 win over Marion on Tuesday night in the first round of the Southwest District boys basketball tournament.
Steele finished with 22 points and Sage Potts scored 18 points as Lebanon clinched a VHSL Region 2D tournament berth.
Lebanon led 33-27 with 4:43 remaining, but saw Marion rally to tie things up.
Kyle Robinson led Marion with 17 points.
Northwood 66, Patrick Henry 59
Dyson Briggs came off the bench to hit five 3-pointers and score 15 points as part of Northwood’s balanced attack as the top-seeded Panthers posted a win in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Northwood (17-7) sprinted out to a 20-9 lead after one quarter. Eli Carter (18 points, eight blocks), Michael Frye (13 points) and Luke Carter (11 points, 13 rebounds) were also key to the win.
Cody Smith poured in 25 points for PH, while Dakota Rector tallied 10 points.
Holston 51, Chilhowie 42
Keegan Watson fired in 16 points as Holston downed Chilhowie in the semifinals of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Tied at halftime, Holston used an 18-9 third-quarter run to seize control. Quaheim Brooks added 11 points for the Cavaliers in the win.
Holston will play Northwood for the fourth time this season in Friday’s finals at Emory & Henry College.
Dawson Walters (12 points) and Ethan Puckett (11 points) were the top scorers for Chilhowie.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 74, Holston 39
Breanna Yarber led the way with 32 points as the Rebels posted a win over the Cavaliers in a Hogoheegee District tournament semifinal contest.
Payton Monahan (15) and Kaycee Deskins (13) also hit double figures in scoring for Patrick Henry.
Liyah French paced Holston with 18 points.
Chilhowie 53, Rural Retreat 47
Katie Barr tallied 23 points to power the Warriors to a win over the Indians in the Hogoheegee District tournament semifinals.
Chilhowie had lost twice to Rural Retreat in the regular season.
Michaela Fiscus led Rural Retreat with 20 points.
Ridgeview 62, Lee High 29
Hailey Sutherland’s 18-point, 13-rebound performance was the top highlight as second-seeded Ridgeview rocked Lee High in in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Hannah Dotson (16 points, eight rebounds), Brooke Frazier (10 points, seven assists) and Shae Sutherland (10 points) also starred for the Wolfpack, who will play Gate City in Thursday’s semifinals at Abingdon High School.
George Wythe 63, Fort Chiswell 46
Maleah Kirtner (22 points) and Paeton Phillippi (20 points) provided a bulk of the scoring and senior Makenzie Ingo led the way on the boards with 14 rebounds as George Wythe crushed Galax in the semifinals of the Mountain Empire District tournament.
Ingo and Drea Betts scored 10 points apiece for the Maroons (20-4), who led 15-2 after one quarter. GW will face Galax, a 49-42 semifinal win over Grayson County, in Friday’s 6 p.m. title game in Wytheville.
Haley Smith had 24 points for Fort Chiswell.
Twin Springs 59,
Thomas Walker 49
Emaleigh Powers posted a 19-point, five-rebound, five-steal, three-assist stat line as third-seeded Twin Springs stunned No. 2 Thomas Walker in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Having lost by scores of 63-56 and 46-28 to the Pioneers in the regular season, Twin Springs got the upper hand this time around. Erin Larkin (17 points, nine rebounds, four assists) and Belle Austin (10 points, three steals) also keyed the win.
Shelbie Fannon’s 17 points were tops for Thomas Walker, while Lakin Burke finished with 16 points, 12 rebounds and four steals.
Eastside 70, J.I. Burton 35
Kaylee Yates dominated to the tune of 28 points, 17 rebounds, six steals and three blocks as Eastside overpowered J.I. Burton for a win in the semifinals of the Cumberland District tournament.
Chloe Powers added 14 points and five assists for Eastside (19-4), which shot 43.1 percent from the field and held a 39-28 rebounding edge.
Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins led Burton with 14 points.
