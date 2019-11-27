East logo

Ashley Nunley, Emma Aubrey and Morgan Bringman came through in the clutch as Sullivan East High School recorded a 58-57 girls basketball win over Greeneville on the second day of the Food City Thanksgiving Classic in Bluff City.

Nunley blocked a Greeneville layup attempt with one second left on the clock to seal the victory.

Aubrey’ 3-pointer with six seconds remaining after taking a pass from Bringman put East (3-2) ahead to stay for good.

Bringman scored a career-high 15 points in the victory, while Nunley (11 rebounds), Hayley Grubb (15 points) and Jenna Hare (11 points) had productive nights as well.

Greeneville (2-2) was led by the 13-point output of Shevon Weems.

Sullivan Central stomped Unaka, 73-44, in another tournament game.

In tournament games on the boys side, Science Hill beat Sullivan Central, 55-26, and South Greene recorded a 62-55 victory over Unicoi County.

Eastside 62, Honaker 55

Kaylee Yates had 25 points as Eastside got the best of Honaker in a VHSL Benefit Game at Southwest Virginia Community College.

BOYS

Eastside 71, Honaker 57

Ethan Powers pumped in 24 points as Eastside won a VHSL Benefit Game at Southwest Virginia Community College.

