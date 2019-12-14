It was a fantastic Friday for Michaela Fiscus.
After making it official earlier in the day that she’d be playing her hoops at Emory & Henry College in the future, the Rural Retreat senior went for 16 points in a 50-29 non-district girls basketball win over Grayson County.
Lexy Nowers added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Indians, who limited Grayson County to 20 points over the final three quarters.
Kacie Shaffner’s 12 points were tops for Grayson County.
Honaker 50, Chilhowie 41
Kyla Boyd connected for 16 points to lead the Tigers to a win over the Warriors.
Chilhowie held the first quarter lead at 14-10, but Honaker outscored the Warriors in the second quarter 17-5 en route to the win.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 19 points as Josie Sheets tallied 14.
Twin Springs 48, Holston 38
Twin Springs had the Power.
Make that Powers.
Aubrey Powers scored 16 points and Emaleigh Powers added 14 points as the Titans took a non-district road tiumph over the Holston Cavaliers.
Twin Springs led 26-16 at halftime en route to the triumph.
Senior guard Liyah French had 22 points for Holston and is now 18 points shy of establishing the school’s career scoring record.
George Wythe 60, Marion 48
Drea Betts tallied 13 points as Paeton Phillippi added 12 points and the Maroons defeated the Scarlet Hurricanes.
George Wythe forced 36 turnovers in taking the win.
Makenzie Ingo collected 13 rebounds for the Maroons.
Amber Kimberlin led Marion with 22 points.
Abingdon 58, Lord Botetourt 44
A trio of double-digit scorers helped the Abingdon Falcons improve to 3-0.
AHS seniors Peyton Carter (23 points), Emily Breeding (18 points) and Cassie Farley (10 points) led the way in a win over Region 3D rival Lord Botetourt.
Abingdon put the game away with an 18-5 third quarter run.
Miette Veldman’s 16 points led the way for LB.
East Ridge (Ky.) 59, Grundy 52
Sarah Tackett led the Warriors attack with 20 points in the win over the Golden Wave.
Mashayla Belcher led Grundy with 13 points while Emma Deel added 11. Kennedi Plymal pulled down 12 rebounds for the Golden Wave.
Ridgeview 58, Richlands 40
Shae Sutherland and Brooklyn Frazier combined for 13 of Ridgeview’s 20 steals as the Wolfpack recorded a non-district win over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
Frazier (23 points, six steals, five assists), Cassidy Thomas (17 points), Hailey Sutherland (10 points), Shae Sutherland (six points, seven steals) and Hunter Grant (nine rebounds) led a balanced Ridgeview attack as the Wolfpack improved to 3-1.
Richlands (3-1) was led by the 10-point performance of Lauren Earls.
Science Hill 72, Tennessee High 34
Kenzie Nickels had 12 points for Tennessee High, which lost on the road to Science Hill.
BOYS
Ridgeview 60, Castlewood 54
Gabe Brown led three Ridgeview scorers in double figures with 16 points as the Wolfpack earned a non-district road win over the Castlewood Blue Devils.
Trenton Adkins added 13 points for Ridgeview (3-0), while Cannon Hill collected 10 points. The game was tied at halftime and the Wolfpack held a two-point lead after three quarters in the close contest.
Zach Owens (19 points, four steals) and Jacob Vance (14 points, eight rebounds) were the leaders for Castlewood, now 2-3.
Honaker 62, Chilhowie 49
Grayson Honaker filled the nets with 31 points in leading the Tigers to a win over the Warriors.
Ray Berry paced Chilhowie with 21 points.
Twin Springs 54, Holston 36
Bradley Owens dropped in 17 points in leading the Titans to a win over the Cavaliers.
Jordan Keith (13) and Lane Blevins (12) paced Holston.
Tri-Cities Christian 89, Temple 69
Adam Pigeon soared, scored and snared rebounds once again as Tri-Cities Christian improved to 6-1. Pigeon had 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles.
Gavyn Etter’s 23 points were also crucial.
George Wythe 70, Marion 60
Peyton Coe paced all scorers with 26 points to lead the Maroons over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
George Wythe held a 54-34 lead going to the fourth quarter as Marion’s offense opened up, outscoring the Maroons 26-16 but it was too little, too late.
Grant Williams led Marion with 15.
Grundy 76, East Ridge (Ky.) 71
Corey Keene dominated to the tune of 29 points and 10 rebounds as Grundy won on the road. Cade Looney added 23 points and nine rebounds for for the Golden Wave.
Science Hill 55, Tennessee High 44
Nolan Wishon scored 15 points but it wasn’t enough to power Tennessee High to a triumph over Science Hill.
