Anna Hagy and Amber Kimberlin scored 11 points apiece as Marion recorded a 52-23 win over Grayson County in girls basketball action Wednesday night.
Kailey Terry added 10 points for Marion (10-3), which outscored Grayson 14-1 in the final quarter.
Rural Retreat 44, Fort Chiswell 41
Michaela Fiscus fired in 14 points as Rural Retreat improved to 8-4 with a non-district victory.
Delanie Trivitt’s 12 points also helped the Indians, who survived a game-ending 16-7 run by the Pioneers.
Grundy 72, Richlands 59
Kennedi Plymal collected 16 points and 16 rebounds as the Golden Wave earned the non-district win.
Lauren Earls paced Richlands with 31 points.
BOYS
Grayson County 40, Marion 39
Stephen Havener scored 15 points for Marion in a non-district loss to Grayson County.
After drawing a foul with 1.5 seconds left, Grayson County made one of three free throw attempts to earn the win.
Grundy 70, Richlands 53
Cade Looney once again dominated, turning in a 23-point, 20-rebund, six-block performance for the Grundy Golden Wave.
Jake McCoy’s 21 points and five assists were also key for the winners. Cory Keene added 15 points for the Wave.
Cade Simmons added 11 points for Richlands.
