Maggie Deel scored 16 points – including the 1,000th point of her career – as the Grundy Golden Wave got the best of Mountain Mission, 70-53, on Wednesday in a non-district girls basketball game.

Kennedi Plymal’s 13 points and Mashayla Belcher’s 13 points were also key for Grundy (14-3), which bounced back from Tuesday’s loss to Honaker.

Mountain Mission (15-5) fell behind by eight points after the first quarter and never recovered.

Lebanon 57, Northwood 17

Averie Price pumped in 20 points as the Lebanon Pioneers overpowered Northwood for a non-district win.

Kara Long’s 14 points were also vital for Lebanon, which sprinted out to a 19-4 lead after one quarter and 37-10 halftime lead a night after clinching the Southwest District regular season title.

Tia Crowgey scored 11 of Northwood’s 17 points.

BOYS

Northwood 71, Lebanon 53

Sophomore Cole Rolen contributed 14 points, five assists and five rebounds for the Panthers in a non-district win over the Pioneers.

Sage Potts paced Lebanon with 26 points. Preston Steele added 17.

Northwood (13-6) also received 24 points and eight boards from Luke Carter and 17 points and 10 rebounds for Eli Carter. Michael Frye added 10 points for the Panthers.

George Wythe 57, Narrows 55

Daniel Goode scored a career-high 21 points and that was good news for George Wythe as the Maroons eked out a non-district win on the road at Narrows.

GW (14-6) also received 15 points from Peyton Coe. Logan Conley led Narrows with 14 points.

