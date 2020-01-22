Luke Wess scored 19 of his 30 points in the second half to lead the Blue Tornado to a 63-48Southwest District boys basketball home win over the Bearcats on Tuesday night.
Wess canned eight 3-pointers, including five in the second half. He also had 11 rebounds and made all four of his free throw attempts.
Cade Simmons recovered from the flu to tally 11 points and 12 rebounds for Richlands (8-7, 4-1). Gage Holmes added six points, 10 boards and nine blocked shots for the Blue Tornado.
Jean Mulumba paced Virginia High with 16 points.
Holston 54, Patrick Henry 40
Nick Delatos scored 28 points, including four 3-pointers, to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.
Jordan Keith and Lane Blevins had 10 points each for Holston (9-7, 3-1).
Patrick Henry was paced by Kade Gobble with nine points.
Chihowie 72, Northwood 66
Ray Berry and Lucas Doss scored 18 points apiece to lead Chilhowie to a Hogohoogee District win over the Panthers. Doss also had a dozen rebounds.
Josh Tuell scored 17 points with 10 rebounds and Ethan Puckett added 11 points apiece for the Warriors (9-8, 3-1). Puckett was 5-for-5 from the field and 3-for-3 from the free throw line.
Northwood, which dropped to 2-2 in the district, was led by Luke Carter with 26 points. Cole Rolen added 10 for the Panthers.
J.I. Burton 78, Honaker 58
The Culbertson brothers teamed up to help the J.I. Burton Raiders hammer Honaker.
Trevor Culbertson tossed in 18 points and Mikey Culbertson scored 14 points to highlight the non-district win.
Burton set the tone from the start, racing out to a 22-6 advantage after one quarter. Jonah Cochrane added 15 points for the Raiders.
Grayson Honaker’s 31 points led Honaker.
Abingdon 64, John Battle 53
Jake Thacker scored 24 points and a fourth-quarter scoring surge enabled the Abingdon Falcons to pull away for a Mountain 7 District victory over archrival John Battle.
AHS trailed 13-11 after one quarter, 29-25 at halftime and the game was knotted up after three quarters. The Falcons outscored Battle 24-13 over the game’s final eight minutes.
Chase Hungate’s 17 points, Jake O’Quinn’s 10 points, Evan Ramsey’s eight rebounds and River Carter’s five assists were also vital.
Reed Samuel was the top scorer for the Trojans with 22 points.
Union 51, Ridgeview 47
Alex Rasnick scored 18 points as Union held off Ridgeview for a Mountain 7 District win in a game that went back-and-forth for most of the second half.
Sean Cusano’s 13 points were also key for Union (10-5, 3-3), which led 28-18 at half, but saw Ridgeview (10-4, 3-3) battle back over the game’s final 16 minutes. Gabe Brown led Ridgeview with 16 points, while Austin Mullins pumped in a dozen points.
Graham 51, Lebanon 36
Nick Owens scored a dozen points as Graham got a Southwest District road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
A 16-7 run to start the second half sealed the deal for the G-Men. Sage Potts led Lebanon with 13 points.
George Wythe 56, Grayson Co. 49
Daniel Goode provided some good news for George Wythe, scoring 13 points to lead a balanced attack as the Maroons earned a Mountain Empire District road win.
Avery Mabe (12 points), Peyton Coe (10 points) and Channing Blevins (10 points) also keyed the win. The Maroons led 47-28 late in the third quarter.
Andrew Shaffner’s 17 points were tops for Grayson County.
Gate City 69, Lee High 53
Bradley Dean fired in 38 points as Gate City earned a Mountain 7 District win at Lee High.
Marion 57, Tazewell 48
Kesean Goins scored 13 points as Marion triumphed over Tazewell in a Southwest District game at the Hurricane House.
Eight different players scored for Marion, which limited Tazewell to 13 first-half points. The trio of Trenton Guess (15 points), Josiah Jordan (14 points) and Jacob Witt (10 points) paced Tazewell.
Tri-Cities Christian 92, Bethel 79
The high-flying and high-scoring duo of Gavyn Etter (27 points) and Adam Pigeon (22 points, 13 rebounds, six steals) helped Tri-Cities Christian improve to 12-5.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 53, Northwood 27
Madison Lane’s 16 points led Chilhowie on the path to victory as the Warriors prevailed against their Hogoheegee District rivals.
Katie Barr added 13 points for Chilhowie, which closed the first half on a 14-2 run.
Abingdon 60, John Battle 32
Peyton Carter scored 17 points to lead three Abingdon scorers in double figures for a Mountain 7 District road win over the Trojans.
Emily Breeding added 11 points and Sarah Walters had 10 for the Falcons.
Bethany Smith paced John Battle with 10 points.
Lebanon 45, Graham 19
The Price was right for the Pioneers as Averie Price connected for 18 points to help Lebanon remain unbeaten in the Southwest District.
Emily Musick added eight points for Lebanon (10-3, 5-0).
Kelsey Wheeler paced Graham with seven points.
Ridgeview 58, Union 46
Brooklyn Frazier’s 27-point, seven-rebound performance as the highlight of Ridgeview’s Mountain 7 District victory over Union.
Cassidy Thomas (15 points, seven rebounds, six assists) and Hailey Sutherland (12 points, 10 rebounds) also played well as the Wolfpack improved to 12-3 overall and 5-1 in the league.
Jayda Smith’s 15 points and Abby Slagle’s 14 points were tops for Union.
Marion 71, Tazewell 67
Amber Kimberlin almost had a triple double – finishing with 16 points, 11 assists and eight steals – as Marion held off the Lexi Herald-led Tazewell Bulldogs to win a Southwest District game in overtime.
Kailey Terry (13 points) and Anna Hagy (10 points) also played well for the Scarlet Hurricanes, who saw Tazewell storm back from a 27-17 halftime deficit to force overtime.
Herald hit seven 3-pointers in scoring 33 points in the loss for the Bulldogs.
Virginia High 59, Richlands 52
Ale Sydnor scored 22 points as Virginia High held off rival Richlands for a Southwest District win.
The Bearcats built a 31-14 halftime lead and then held on after the Blue Tornado rallied back over the final two quarters. Madison Worley (11 points), Dianna Spence (10 points) and Maria Wilson (10 points) also scored in double digits for VHS.
Lauren Earls scored a game-high 26 points for Richlands to go along with 10 rebounds and five steals. Rachael Rife added a dozen points for the Blues.
Gate City 80, Lee High 41
Sarah Thompson led four Gate City scorers in double figures with 20 points as the Blue Devils won at Lee High.
George Wythe 56, Grayson Co. 26
Drea Betts scored 24 points and George Wythe’s defense was in lockdown mode as the Maroons won a Mountain Empire District road game.
GW (12-3, 3-0) held Grayson County without a field goal in the first half. Kacie Shaffner had 15 of Grayson County’s 26 points.
Patrick Henry 59, Holston 29
Breanna Yarber scored 19 points as Patrick Henry powered past Holston and remained atop the Hogoheegee District standings.
Kaycee Deskins (15 points), Natalie Strait (12 points) and Anna Hahn (10 points) also played well for PH.
Liyah French had 19 of Holston’s 29 points.
