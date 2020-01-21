Holston High School’s scoring queen ruled once again on Monday night.
Senior Liyah French knocked down 10 3-pointers en route to a 41-point performance as the Cavaliers cruised to a 57-26 non-district girls basketball road win over the Council Cobras.
French is the all-time leading scorer in the history of the girls hoops program and padded that total on Monday as she was locked in from long range. She knocked down six 3-pointers and scored 23 of her points in the game’s opening 16 minutes.
Abby Stevens had 15 of Council’s 26 points.
Honaker 82, Tazewell 46
LeeAnna McNulty and Kiley Vance had stellar performances as Honaker throttled Tazewell for a non-district victory.
McNulty finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds, three assists and two steals, while Kiley Vance’s 13-point, 12-rebound, six-assist, three-block performance was also vital for the Tigers.
Riley Hart (13 points) and Halle Hilton (12 points) also played well for Honaker.
Taylor Ray led Tazewell with 12 points.
Rural Retreat 57, Bland County 33
Delanie Trivitt was terrific as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district win over the Bland County Bears.
Trivitt hit five 3-pointers in scoring a career-high 31 points as the Indians improved to 11-5. Lexy Nowers pulled down 11 rebounds in the triumph.
Mckenzie Tindall’s 12 points were tops for Bland.
Grundy 68, Mountain Mission 63
Jessi Looney collected 18 points and Maggie Deel added 16 to lead the Golden Wave to a win over Mountain Mission.
Emma Deel added 10 points and pulled down 14 rebounds for Grundy (9-2). Kennedi Plymal had 11 rebounds.
Lee High 53, Rye Cove 41
Drew Cox scored 13 points as Lee High rolled to a win over the Rye Cove Eagles.
Letcher County Central (Ky.) 63,
Wise County Central 56
Brooke Bates scored 18 points as Letcher County Central earned a win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
Central (7-9) fell behind 15-9 after the first quarter and faced an uphill climb the rest of the way. Hannah Carter (16 points, 10 rebounds) led the way for the Warriors, while Juill Sturgill and Callie Mullins each scored a dozen points.
Twin Springs 62, Sullivan North 21
Chloe Gilmer scored 21 points as Twin Springs stomped Sullivan North.
The Titans, who also received 10 points from Erin Larkin, led 41-7 at halftime.
BOYS
Holston 57, Council 25
Nick Delatos led the way with 24 points, including seven 3-pointers, in leading the Cavaliers over the Cobras.
Caleb Hess paced Council with 14 points.
Bland County 63, Rural Retreat 23
The Bears opened up a 25-3 first-quarter lead en route to a win over the Indians.
Honaker 62, Tazewell 56
Grayson Honaker’s 34-point, 11-rebound masterpiece helped Honaker top Tazewell and avenge an earlier loss to the Bulldogs.
Ethan Mills (18 points) and Josiah Jordan (14 points) were the top scorers for Tazewell.
Castlewood 52, Patrick Henry 40
Zach Owens scored 15 points to lead a balanced attack as Castlewood posted a non-district road win over the Patrick Henry Rebels.
Cody Smith scored 11 points to pace PH.
