Kara Long’s 22 points went a long way as Lebanon controlled the second half to take a 50-42 non-district girls basketball victory over the John Battle Trojans.

The Pioneers trailed 24-22 at the half, but used a 12-7 second-quarter run to regain the lead. Averie Price added a dozen points in the victory.

Anna McKee led the way for Battle with 14 points.

Holston 53, J.I. Burton 33

Lyiah French led the way with 17 points as the Cavaliers took a win over the Raiders.

Hayley Bordwine reached double figures for Holston with 10.

Kaylee Jenkins led Burton with 12 points.

Thomas Walker 42,

Cumberland Gap 25

Lakin Burke tossed in 23 points as Thomas Walker cruised past Cumberland Gap for a non-district road win.

TW led 14-2 eight minutes into the game as the Pioneers were never threatened.

