Kenzie Nickels came up clutch on Monday for the Tennessee High Vikings.
Racking up 17 points to lead all scorers, Nickels helped THS take a 30-22 win over Cherokee in the opening round of the TSSAA District 1-AAA girls basketball tournament.
Nickels also had seven rebounds and two blocks as THS (7-23) advanced to face Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday. THS trailed 9-4 after one quarter, but rallied.
Tori Ryan’s 15 rebounds and the four assists and clutch free throw shooting of Riley Fritts were vital as the Vikings beat Cherokee for the third time this season.
Holston 64, Northwood 33
Liyah French poured in 22 points to lead the Cavaliers to a win over the Panthers in the first round of the Hogoheegee District tournament.
Holston held a 44-8 lead at the half en route to the win.
Tia Crowgey led Northwood with 13 points.
Richlands 49, Graham 45
Rachael Rife (17 points) and Lauren Earls (15 points) led a late-game charge as Richlands rallied to down Graham in the first round of the Southwest District tournament.
The Blue Tornado trailed by as many as 14 points and found themselves behind 41-33 entering the final quarter. However, Richlands ended the game on a 16-4 run to escape with the victory and clinch a VHSL Region 2D tournament berth.
Elle Gunter led Graham with 14 points.
J.I. Burton 37, Rye Cove 36
A 15-point, 12-rebound performance by Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins carried J.I. Burton past Rye Cove in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Sarah Cupova had 11 rebounds and four blocks to lead the way for Rye Cove.
Council 41, Hurley 21
Brooke Tiller tossed in 13 points as Council cruised past the Hurley Rebels in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament.
Holding a 26-18 lead after three quarters, the Cobras closed the game on a 15-3 run. Abby Stevens added eight points in the win.
Krista Endicott was Hurley’s high scorer with nine points.
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 12
Emaleigh Powers scored 18 points and dished out seven assists as Twin Springs powered past Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Erin Larkin’s 14 points and Chloe Gilmer’s 13 points were also highlights.
BOYS
Union 67, Ridgeview 41
Alex Rasnick collected 19 points and Malachai Jenkins dropped in 16 to lead the Bears to a win over the Wolfpack in the first round of the Mountain 7 District tournament.
Rasnick scored nine of his 19 in the fourth quarter as Union made 10 of 17 free throws in that final period.
Noah Jordan added 10 points for Union (15-8).
Gabe Brown led Ridgeview with 11 points.
Patrick Henry 61, Rural Retreat 56
Andrew Belcher scored 15 points as Patrick Henry held off Rural Retreat for a first-round win in the Hogoheegee District tournament.
PH (9-13) led 30-16 at halftime and fended off a late rally from the Indians, who exploded for 27 fourth-quarter points. Cody Smith scored 12 points in the win for the Rebels.
Gavin Crowder and Gatlin Hight pumped in 15 points apiece for Rural Retreat (0-22), while Chase Musser scored a dozen points.
Honaker 50, Council 31
Grayson Honaker had 14 points as Honaker collected a win over Council in the first round of the Black Diamond District tournament.
The contest was tied after one quarter, but the Tigers closed the first half on a 13-1 run to seize control.
Caleb Stocks scored 15 points for Council, which finished the season 0-23.
Rye Cove 81, Castlewood 64
The quartet of Zach Baker (19 points), Ethan Chavez (18 points, eight rebounds, five assists, five blocks), Matthew Rhoton (15 points, seven rebounds) and Matthew Hardin (10 points, eight rebounds) led the way as Rye Cove rolled past Castlewood in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Zach Owens fired in 27 points to lead Castlewood, while Dylan Mullins and Hunter Hicks scored 11 points apiece.
Twin Springs 75,
Thomas Walker 58
Connor Lane’s 31-point masterpiece helped Twin Springs trip up Thomas Walker in the first round of the Cumberland District tournament.
Bradley Owens added 17 points for the Titans, who forced 23 turnovers.
Zack Kidwell’s double-double (14 points, 12 rebounds) and Caleb Yeary’s 21 points paced TW.
Tri-Cities Christian 82,
Bethel Christian 64
Drew Correll scored is 1,000th career point to highlight the win for Tri-Cities Christian.
