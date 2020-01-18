Josiah Jordan scored 21 points and made several clutch plays in crunch time as the Tazewell Bulldogs took a 65-64 overtime win over Virginia High on Friday night in a Southwest District boys basketball game.
Jordan, a junior, scored all five of Tazewell’s points in OT.
Sophomore Jacob Witt added 15 points for the Bulldogs, while seniors Tyler Puckett and Trenton Guess recorded 10 points apiece.
Tyler Strong’s 24 points led the way for VHS, while Isaac Simcox supplied 12 points in the loss.
Graham 68, Richlands 57
Chance Dawson scored 23 points as Graham got the best of Richlands by a in a first-place Southwest District boys basketball showdown on Friday night.
Nick Owens and David Graves added 13 points apiece for the G-Men, who pulled away by outscoring Richlands 22-13 over the game’s final eight minutes. The bunch from Bluefield finished with 16 steals.
The G-Men also overcame a strong night from Cade Simmons of Richlands. Simmons fired in 32 points to lead the Blue Tornado.
Abingdon 76, Wise Central 68
Abingdon earned its second straight Mountain 7 District win, prevailing on the road against the Wise County Central Warriors as a junior Chase Hungate led a balanced attack with 19 points.
Jake O’Quinn’s 18 points, River Carter’s 17 points and Jake Thacker’s 13 points were also vital to the victory. AHS (7-5, 3-2) raced out to a 16-5 lead eight minutes into the game and never looked back.
The Falcons were coming off a hard-fought home win over Lee.
Central (11-5, 4-2) was led by the 32-point performance of senior Elijah Hayes. Isaiah McAmis (14 points) and Brody Allison (11 points) also scored in double digits.
Patrick Henry 79, Northwood 69
Dakota Rector scored 18 points, while Cody Smith pulled down 17 rebounds as Patrick Henry posted an upset win over Hogoheegee District leader Northwood.
Andrew Belcher’s 17 points, Ean Rhea’s 17-point, nine-rebound performance and Zach Brown’s 11 points also helped PH (6-5) triumph.
The Rebels shot just 22-for-41 (54 percent) from the free throw line.
Northwood had its woes from deep as the Panthers were just 10-for-44 from 3-point range. Luke Carter led the Panthers with 23 points, while Dyson Briggs finished with 15 points.
Holston 49, Rural Retreat 34
Nick Delatos scored 16 points in leading the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Holston (7-7, 2-1) jumped out to a 26-6 lead after one quarter as Quaheim Brooks added 11 for the Cavaliers.
Twin Springs 62, Rye Cove 38
Freshman Bradley Owens stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, nine rebounds and four steals as Twin Springs rolled to a Cumberland District win over Scott County rival Rye Cove.
Connor Lane’s 20-point, six-rebound performance was also key for the Titans, who put the game away with a 16-3 third-quarter run.
Mason Hardin led Rye Cove with 11 points.
Lebanon 59, Marion 44
Sage Potts had a game-high 28 points to lead the Pioneers to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Grant Williams paced Marion with 17 points.
Union 61, John Battle 44
Alex Rasnick recorded 18 points as the Union Bears jumped all over John Battle for a Mountain 7 District road win in Bristol.
Union (9-5, 3-2) hit six of its nine 3-pointers in the first half in building a 39-20 lead. Sean Cusano’s 13 points and Noah Jordan’s 11 points also keyed the win for the Bears.
Zach Smith led Battle with 18 points, while Bryson Almany added 11 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 60,
Washburn 51
John Gewelke, Adan Pigeon and Gavyn Etter each scored 10 points as Tri-Cities Christian improved to 11-5.
Twin Valley 53, Council 39
Chance Keen scored 14 and Wade Cantrell added 13 to lead the Panthers to a Black Diamond District win over the Cobras.
Caleb Stocks paced Council with 17 points.
Fort Chiswell 57, George Wythe 56
George Wythe lost a one-point contest for the second time in three days as the Maroons fell to Mountain Empire District rival Fort Chiswell.
Kolton Sutphin of the Pioneers (8-3, 2-1) converted a game-winning layup at the buzzer. Sutphin led Fort Chiswell with 19 points and was assisted by Siler Watson on his clutch shot.
The Maroons (10-4, 1-2) were coming off a 59-58 setback to Graham on Wednesday. Dayson McMillian led GW with 17 points, while Peyton Coe pumped in 15 points.
Ridgeview 52, Lee High 48
Gabe Brown pumped in 14 points as Ridgeview recorded a hard-fought Mountain 7 District road win over the Generals from Lee High.
Trenton Adkins added 11 points for the Wolfpack, while Brody Counts hauled down 11 rebounds. Jacob Whitaker’s 14-point, seven-rebound, three-assist showing led the way for Lee.
Elizabethton 81, Sullivan East 68
The Elizabethton Cyclones controlled the second half in recording a Three Rivers Conference win over visiting Sullivan East.
East trailed just 35-34 at halftime, but the Cyclones outscored the Patriots 45-34 over the game’s final 16 minutes.
J.I. Burton 65, Castlewood 48
Trevor Culbertson scored 21 points as J.I. Burton improved to 10-4 with the Cumberland District victory.
GIRLS
Abingdon 60,
Wise County Central 45
Senior guards Peyton Carter (17 points) and Emily Breeding (14 points) once again set the pace as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 12-1 with a Mountain 7 District road win over the Wise County Central Warriors.
Abingdon shot 9-for-17 from 3-point range. A 22-6 run to close out the second quarter sealed the deal for the Falcons.
Hannah Large’s 13 points and Jill Sturgill’s 12-point performance were highlights for Central.
Patrick Henry 65, Northwood 23
Breanna Yarber notched 24 points and Kaycee Deskins added 20 to lead the Rebels to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.
Patrick Henry held a 36-13 halftime lead en route to the win. It was the 206th career head-coaching win for PH boss Tommy Thomas.
Union 57, John Battle 20
Jayda Smith connected for a free throw in the third quarter for her 1,000th career point and finished with 19 points to lead the Bears over the Trojans in a Mountain 7 District contest.
Union wasted little time in putting John Battle away by taking a 16-2 lead after the first quarter.
Sullivan East 60, Elizabethton 50
Back-to-back 3-pointers from Hayley Grubb and Emma Aubrey early in the fourth quarter gave Sullivan East the lead for good as the Patriots earned a quality Three Rivers Conference road win over Elizabethton.
Grubb led the Patriots (14-8, 5-1) with 22 points, 18 of which came in the second half. Jenna Hare (19 points) and Riley Nelson (10 points) also scored in double digits.
East fell behind by 10 points in the first half, but opened the second quarter on a 14-2 run.
Elizabethton (11-8, 4-2) was led by Lina Lyon’s 12 points.
Lebanon 52, Marion 39
Averie Price delivered 27 points to pace the Pioneers to a Southwest District win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Lebanon jumped out to an 18-4 first-quarter lead en route to the win as Kara Long reached double figures with 12. The Pioneers are now in sole possession of first place in the SWD.
Twin Valley 42, Council 32
Kamryn Vance’s all-around performance – 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three steals – led the way as the Twin Valley Panthers posted a Black Diamond District triumph over Council.
The duo of Brooklyn Tiller (13 points, six rebounds, four steals) and Abby Stevens (10 points, seven rebounds) led the way for Council.
Rural Retreat 63, Holston 42
Michaela Fiscus led a balanced attack with 17 points as the Rural Retreat Indians overpowered Holston for a Hogoheegee District triumph.
Rural Retreat (10-5) also received 11 points from Candice Miller and 10 points from Lexy Nowers. The Indians led by seven points after one quarter and then gradually pulled away.
Liyah French scored 25 of Holston’s 42 points and had 11 rebounds.
George Wythe 65, Fort Chiswell 20
Drea Betts scored 22 points as George Wythe flattened Mountain Empire District rival Fort Chiswell.
The Maroons (11-3, 3-0) led 23-0 after the first quarter. Hailey Patel (12 points) and Meleah Kirtner (11 points) starred alongside Betts.
Fort Chiswell fell to 2-9.
Twin Springs 49, Rye Cove 15
An 18-point, eight-rebound, four-steal performance proved Aubrey Powers had the power – outscoring Rye Cove’s entire team by herself – as the Twin Springs Titans triumphed over their Cumberland District rivals.
Erin Larkin added 12 points, 15 rebounds and two steals for the Titans, who opened the game on a 20-2 scoring surge.
J.I. Burton 50, Castlewood 9
Freshman Abby Phipps went for 17 points as J.I. Burton cruised to a Cumberland District victory.
Kaylee Jenkins (11 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, four steals) and Anyah Hollinger (eight points, 11 rebounds, five steals) also played well for the Raiders, who built a 10-0 lead after one quarter and a 34-4 advantage by halftime.
Virginia High 59, Tazewell 41
Maria Wilson poured in 30 points as Virginia High took a Southwest District road win over the Tazewell Bulldogs. Ale Sydnor added 16 points and eight assists for the Bearcats.
Richlands 63, Graham 32
Addison Hurst and Denissa Ball each scored 16 points as Richlands ran past Graham for a Southwest District triumph.
