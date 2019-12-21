The duo of Jordan Keith (24 points) and Nick Delatos (20 points) got it done as Holston earned a hard-fought 67-62 non-district boys basketball road win over Grayson County on Friday.
Holston (4-4) swept the season series against Grayson County as the Cavaliers will have a good feeling heading into Christmas break. They don’t play again until a Jan. 3 encounter with J.I. Burton.
Andrew Shaffner’s 21 points led GC.
Wise Central 64,
Penn-Trafford (Pa.) 55
Isaiah McAmis fired in 26 points as Wise County Central won a losers bracket game in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Elijah Hayes added 15 points for Central (4-1), while Brody Allison scored 14 points. The Warriors led 39-27 at halftime.
Notre Dame (Tenn.) 45, Union 35
Cal Price scored 16 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead Notre Dame to a win over the Bears in a Green Bracket semifinal at the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Malachai Jenkins and Alex Rasnick led Union (2-2) with eight points each.
Union is to play at 4 p.m. today against an opponent to be determined.
Eastside 71,
Livingston Academy 47
Ethan Powers gunned in 29 points as Eastside overpowered Livingston Academy of Tennessee in a Yellow Bracket losers bracket game of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Connor Blevins (14 points) and Eli McCoy (11 points) made major contributions as well for Eastside (1-3), which raced out to a 26-6 lead.
Rye Cove 62, Patrick Henry 50
Sophomore Ethan Chavez recorded his first career triple-double – 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 blocks – as Rye Cove improved to 4-1 with a win over Patrick Henry.
Mason Hardin’s 16 points, Matthew Rhoton’s 12 points and Zach Baker’s 11 points were instrumental in helping the Eagles avenge a 47-35 loss to PH from two days earlier.
Dakota Rector hit seven 3-pointers and scored 21 points for PH (2-2), playing its fourth game in four days.
Chilhowie 52, Marion 42
Josh Tuell tallied 14 points in leading the Warriors to a win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Braxton Langston paced Marion with 11 points.
J.I. Burton 65, Ridgeview 48
Trevor Culbertson’s 17 points and Jonah Cochrane’s 16 points were among the highlights of J.I. Burton’s non-district triumph over the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Mikey Culbertson added 14 points for the Raiders (4-1), who closed the game on a 23-4 run.
Gabe Brown’s 20 points for Ridgeview. The Wolfpack went 0-for-2 from the free throw line, while Burton was 12-for-15.
Blacksburg 48, Graham 45
The Blacksburg Bruins eked out a win over Graham.
The G-Men were led by Chance Dawson’s 15 points and Xayvion Turner’s 13 points.
Daniel Boone 74, Sullivan East 70
Second-half struggles doomed Sullivan East as the Patriots lost at Daniel Boone.
East led 50-42 at the break, but managed just 20 second-half points.
Dylan Bartley (26 points), Ethan Bradford (12 points), Braden Standbridge (10 points) and Mason Montgomery (10 points) were the top scorers for East, which drained 13 3-pointers collectively.
GIRLS
Wise Central 51,
Holy Trinity (Fla.) 45
Robin Dotson reached another coaching milestone in the Sunshine State.
The Wise County Central boss directed his team to a losers bracket triumph in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida, in what his 650th career head-coaching victory.
His 600th win had occurred in Orlando two years ago.
Central (4-3) received 18 points from Jill Sturgill and built a 28-14 halftime lead. Hannah Carter (11 points) and Callie Mullins (10 points) played well too for the Warriors.
Holy Trinity Episcopal Academy, located in Melbourne, Florida, received 11 points each from Marissa Cloud and Alinah Sarratt.
Marion 44, Chilhowie 30
Amber Kimberlin tallied 20 points and had seven steals in leading the Scarlet Hurricanes to a win over the Warriors.
Katie Barr paced Chilhowie with 13 points.
Marion (7-2) jumped out to a first quarter lead of 14-5 en route to the win.
Daniel Boone 66, Sullivan East 56
Jaycie Jenkins poured in 38 points as Daniel Boone bopped Sullivan East for a non-conference triumph.
Madi Runnels added 15 points for Boone (5-5), which put the game away with a 26-8 third-quarter surger.
East (8-7) was led by Emma Aubrey’s 15 points, while Haley Grubb added 13 points for the Patriots.
Honaker 63, Perry Central (Ky.) 52
Kyla Boyd pumped in 14 points to lead a balanced attack as the Honaker Tigers won a losers bracket game in the Yellow Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
Honaker also got 11 points from Kylie Vance, 11 points from Halle Hilton and 10 points from Lara McClanahan.
Eastside 47, Ingomar (Miss.) 35
Anna Whited led the way with 13 points and six steals as Eastside prevailed in a losers bracket game in the Red Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
Kaylee Yates (11 points) and Chloe Powers (10 points) also played well for the Spartans.
Thomas Walker 64, Lee High 28
Talyn Dibrell and Lakin Burke each scored 15 points as Thomas Walker trounced its rival.
The Pioneers led 23-5 after one quarter and 40-12 at halftime.
Madison Jessee’s 10 points led Lee.
Ridgeview 58,
Notre Dame (Tenn.) 57
Cassidy Thomas (15 points) and Hailey Sutherland (12 points, 14 rebounds) led the way for Ridgeview as the Wolfpack beat a team from Chattanooga in overtime.
Ridgeview plays in the Red Bracket championship game of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg today,
Brooke Frazier’s 14 points were also key for Ridgeview.
John Battle 53, J.I. Burton 33
Bethany Smith scored 20 of her 24 points in the first half as the John Battle Trojans trounced J.I. Burton for a non-district road win.
Anna McKee added 12 points for Battle, which closed the first half on a 20-6 scoring surge.
Kaylee Jenkins led J.I. Burton with 14 points.
