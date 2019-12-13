Jon Compton pumped in 21 points as Gate City earned a 42-40 boys basketball win over Dobyns-Bennett on Thursday night.
Compton had 13 points in the first half in a back-and-forth contest. Bradley Dean added nine points for the Blue Devils.
Holston 54, Grayson County 39
Jordan Keith led three Holston scorers in double figures with 16 points as the Cavaliers got the best of non-district rival Grayson County.
Lane Blevins and Quaheim Brooks added 10 points apiece for Holston, which put the game away with a 20-7 second-quarter run.
Wise Central 85, KACHEA 53
Isaiah McAmis torched the nets to the tune of 31 points as Wise County Central whipped the Kingsport Area Christian Home Education Association.
Elijah Hayes (20 points) and Ben Brickey (11 points) also got in the act for the Warriors, who had 74 points through three quarters and improved to 2-0.
The 16-point performance of James Reese was tops for KACHEA.
Tri-Cities Christian 69, JFW 68
Drew Correll dominated to the tune of 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals a Tri-Cities Christian improved to 5-1 by edging J. Frank White Academy.
GIRLS
Northwood 50, Castlewood 12
Northwood junior Magan Frye scored 14 points – more than Castlewood’s entire team – as the Panthers posted a non-district win over the Blue Devils in Saltille.
Northwood led 13-2 after the first quarter and nine different players scored for the Panthers.
Sophomore Montana Sutherland had a team-high seven points for Castlewood.
Sullivan East 49, Lebanon 37
Jenna Hare scored 16 points and hauled down 15 rebounds as the Sullivan East Patriots posted a win over Lebanon.
Haley Grubb’s 14 points were also vital for East (7-5), which set the tone by building a 15-4 lead eight minutes into the contest.
Lebanon (3-2) was led by Averie Price’s 14 points.
John Battle 46, J.I. Burton 27
John Battle finished with a surge in dispatching J.I. Burton for a non-district win.
Bethany Smith led the Trojans with 16 points.
Battle led 28-20 after three quarters and then sealed the victory with a game-ending 18-7 run.
Kaley Jenkins was the top scorer for Burton, scoring eight points.
Lee High 38, Rye Cove 32
Pauline “Philly” Tolentino tossed in 15 points as Lee High earned a non-district road win over Rye Cove.
Both teams were plagued by poor free-throw shooting: Rye Cove was 10-for-30 from the charity stripe, while Lee was 10-for-29.
Sarah Cupova had 11 points for Rye Cove.
LATE WEDNESDAY
GIRLS
Marion 59, Northwood 19
Amber Kimberlin had 15 points and 10 steals as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes stomped Smyth County rival Northwood.
Audrey Moss added 10 points for the ‘Canes, who led 40-10 at halftime.
Ridgeview 67, Twin Springs 28
Brooklyn Frazier fired in 19 points as the Ridgeview Wolfpack trounced the Twin Springs Titans.
Hailey Sutherland and Shae Sutherland added 12 points apiece in the win.
Twin Springs (1-3) received eight points apice from Aubrey Powers and Emaleigh Powers.
