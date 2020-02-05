Kyla Boyd reached a milestone.
LeeAnna McNulty nearly reached the 40-point mark.
The Honaker Tigers reached the top of the Black Diamond District.
Boyd and McNulty led the way as Honaker wrapped up the BDD regular-season girls basketball title on Tuesday night with a 70-60 victory over the Grundy Golden Wave.
Boyd scored her 1,000th career point and hit her 200th career 3-pointer as part of her 11-point performance.
McNulty dominated to the tune of 36 points and 13 rebounds for the Tigers, who led 34-23 at halftime.
Kylie Vance’s 13 rebounds were also key for the Tigers (17-5, 8-0), who were playing their final regular season game.
Grundy (13-3, 4-2) was led by Maggie Deel’s 18 points and Mashayla Belcher’s 14 points. The Golden Wave still have six regular season games remaining.
Patrick Henry 71, Northwood 17
The Rebels remain unbeaten in the Hogoheegee District at 7-0 after taking a win over the Panthers.
Patrick Henry (17-2, 7-0) placed four players in double figures as Breanna Yarber led the way with 17 points followed by Payton Monahan (13), Kaycee Deskins (12) and Natalie Strait (12).
Holston 44, Rural Retreat 42
Liyah French scored 25 points as Holston upset homestanding Rural Retreat for a Hogoheegee District win.
The Cavaliers (6-13, 2-4) closed the first half on an 8-2 run to grab an 18-16 lead at the break. They limited their turnovers in the second half to hold on for the win.
Delanie Trivitt (12 points) and Lexy Nowers (10 points) were the top scorers for Rural Retreat.
French tied the all-time school record in scoring with Kevin Johnson with 1,424 points.
Sullivan East 39,
Johnson County 30
Jenna Hare and Hayley Grubb each scored 11 points as Sullivan East earned a low-scoring Three Rivers Conference win over the Johnson County Longhorns.
East (18-9, 8-2) built a 17-9 halftime lead en route to the win.
Sadie Stout had 13 points for Johnson County (14-10, 3-8), which was without head coach Leon Tolley due to an illness.
George Wythe 61, Fort Chiswell 23
Drea Betts once again led the way for George Wythe, finishing with 17 points as the Maroons stormed past Mountain Empire District rival Fort Chiswell.
GW (16-4, 7-1) held a 23-1 advantage eight minutes into the game and led 39-4 at halftime.
Kaylee Lefler added 11 points for the Maroons.
Thomas Walker 60, Rye Cove 42
Shelbie Fannon led three Thomas Walker scorers in double digits with 14 points as the Pioneers rolled past Rye Cove for a Cumberland District victory.
Abby Bullins added 12 pints and Lakin Burke finished with 10 points for the Pioneers (17-2, 7-1), who tangle with Eastside (16-3, 8-0) on Friday in a first-place showdown.
Rye Cove was led by Sarah Cupova’s 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks.
Virginia High 60, Tazewell 41
Dianna Spence scored a game-high 17 points as the Virginia High Bearcats topped Tazewell for a Southwest District victory.
Ale Sydnor (15 points, nine rebounds, five assists), Maria Wilson (10 points, seven rebounds, three steals) and Madison Campbell (nine points, 10 rebounds) also played well for the balanced Bearcats.
Lexi Herald’s 13 points were tops for Tazewell.
Twin Valley 46, Council 34
Haylee Moore’s 15 points and Kamryn Vance’s 14 points led the way for Twin Valley as the Panthers posted a Black Diamond District victory.
Brooke Tiller led Twin Valley with a dozen points.
Volunteer 47, Tennessee High 37
Tori Ryan’s 15-point, 16-rebound, three-assist performance led Tennessee High, but it wasn’t enough as the Vikings lost a Big Seven Conference game at Volunteer.
Kenzie Nickels (11 points, 18 rebounds) also played well for THS, while Riley Fritts contributed three assists and three steals.
Audrey Evans and Kenady Knittel each had 12 points to lead Volunteer.
Ridgeview 44, Gate City 41
The Ridgeview Wolfpack held off Gate City for the Mountain 7 District road win.
Sullivan Central 68,
Sullivan South 47
Abbey Crawford (13 points, 12 rebounds) and Macy McClellan (14 points) were the stars in Sullivan Central’s stomping of Sullivan South.
Peyton Sams dished out seven assists for the Cougars.
Eastside 65, Castlewood 10
Anna Whited scored 21 points as Eastside improved to 16-3 and remained atop the Cumberland District standings by crushing Castlewood.
Chloe Powers (12 points), Kacie Jones (12 points), Kaylee Yates (11 points) and Carrie Boyd (12 rebounds) also contributed to the win.
BOYS
Eastside 70, Castlewood 34
Ethan Powers drained five 3-pointers as part of a 23-point night as the Eastside Blue Devils cruised past Castlewood and remained atop the Cumberland District standings.
Eleven different players scored for Eastside (10-8, 7-1), which raced out a 20-7 lead after one quarter. Castlewood (7-12, 3-5) was led by Jacob Vance’s nine points.
George Wythe 40, Fort Chiswell 38
The Pioneers missed a game-tying bucket at the buzzer as the Maroons hung on for a Mountain Empire District win.
Peyton Coe paced George Wythe with 12 points.
Northwood 75, Patrick Henry 47
Eli Carter, Michael Frye and Luke Carter each scored 22 points to lead the Panthers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Rebels.
Northwood (12-6, 4-2) trailed by one after the first quarter but went on a surge in the second period outscoring Patrick Henry 30-11 en route to the win.
Ean Rhea led the Rebels with 11 points. Eli Carter also had 17 rebounds.
Holston 61, Rural Retreat 28
Nick Delatos scored 17 points, Quaheim Brooks tallied 13 and Keegan Watson added 12 to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Virginia High 64, Tazewell 51
Isaac Simcox set the pace with 18 points as the Virginia High Bearcats got the best of Southwest District rival Tazewell.
Gavin Austin and John Clifton added 13 points apiece for VHS, which avenged an earlier loss to the Bulldogs. Josiah Jordan (13 points), Jacob Witt (11 points) and Ethan Mills (10 points) all scored in double digits for Tazewell.
Twin Valley 64, Council 38
Wade Cantrell and Chance Keen each scored 13 points as Twin Valley cruised past Black Diamond District rival Council.
The Panthers (6-14, 4-2) also received a dozen points from Trevor McGlothlin on a night when 10 different players scored in the win.
Caleb Hess led winless Council with 12 points.
Lee High 48, John Battle 36
Jacob Whitaker’s double-double and a quick start propelled Lee High to a Mountain 7 District victory over the visiting John Battle Trojans on Tuesday night.
Whitaker finished with 13 points, 10 rebounds, two steals and two assists for Lee, which bolted out to a 20-3 lead after one quarter and then held off the Trojans the rest of the way.
Bryson Almany had 10 points and five steals for Battle, while Zach Smith also scored 10 points for the Trojans.
Rye Cove 79, Thomas Walker 60
Ethan Chavez dominated to the tune of 34 points and 21 rebounds as Rye Cove recorded a Cumberland District win.
Mason Hardin added 23 points and six assists for the Eagles, who kept Thomas Walker winless.
J.I. Burton 67, Twin Springs 56
Senior Mikey Culbertson tossed in 21 points as J.I. Burton held off Twin Springs for a crucial Cumberland District triumph.
Trevor Culbertson – Mikey’s little brother – added a dozen points for the Raiders (15-5, 6-2), who built a 26-14 halftime lead and now have sole possession of second place in the league behind Eastside. Twin Springs (11-7, 5-3) was led by freshman Connor Lane’s 19 points.
Sullivan East 87,
Johnson County 49
Dylan Bartley torched the nets for 37 points as Sullivan East stomped Johnson County for a Three Rivers Conference victory.
Bartley had 18 points in the first quarter alone as East won in head coach John Dyer’s final game at Johnson County, the place where he began his coaching career.
Tennessee High 74, Volunteer 69
Mchale Bright’s 28-point performance helped Tennessee High hold off Volunteer for a Big Seven Conference road win.
Cole McBrayer (15 points) and Blake Fauver (14 points) also scored in double digits for the Vikings, who closed the game on a 17-9 run.
Gate City 84, Ridgeview 42
Bradley Dean tossed in 27 points as Gate City rocked Ridgeview and remained perfect in Mountain 7 District play.
Tri-Cities Christian 74,
Cedar View 57
Gavyn Etter’s 27 points and Adam Pigeon’s double-double (14 points, 11 rebounds) were the highlights as Tri-Cities Christian improved to 14-6.
