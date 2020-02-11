Jake McCoy’s 15-point, seven-assist, three-steal performance was among the highlights as Grundy High School clinched the Black Diamond District regular-season boys basketball title with a 63-35 triumph over Twin Valley on Monday night.
Grundy (15-2, 6-0) opened up a 42-3 lead en route to the win as the Golden Wave won the district championship for the second straight year. Cade Looney (15 points, three steals) and Corey Keene (12 points, seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks) were also among the statistical leaders. Keene earlier in the day announced his plans to play for the Emory & Henry College Wasps.
Twin Valley (6-15) was led by Trevor McGlothlin’s 10 points.
Holston 57, Council 27
Senior post player Dawson Vance delivered 13 points in his first start as Holston hammered Council for a non-district victory on Senior Night.
Brady Bishop (12 points) and Keegan Watson (10 points) also scored in double digits for Holston, which held a 17-4 lead after one quarter and 34-9 at halftime.
The Cavaliers host Northwood on Thursday and can clinch the Hogoheegee District regular-season title with a triumph.
Caleb Stocks scored 11 points and Caleb Hess had 10 points for Council in the loss.
Graham 50, Lebanon 35
Lebanon’s Sage Potts reached a milestone in the loss.
Potts scored his 1,000th career point on a night in which he finished with 15 points.
Graham got 20 points from David Graves and 11 points from Joey Dales. The G-Men closed the game on a 17-4 run.
George Wythe 62, Grayson Co. 45
Peyton Coe dropped in 21 points and Dayson McMillian added 17 to power the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District win over the Blue Devils.
Chase Pope led Grayson County with 13 points.
Rye Cove 58, Jenkins (Ky.) 54
A trio of talented 10th-graders helped Rye Cove earn a non-district win in the Bluegrass State on Monday night.
Sensational sophomores Zach Baker (18 points), Matthew Rhoton (14 points) and Andrew Jessee (14 points) led the way for the Eagles, who overcame a small third-quarter deficit. Clutch free throw shooting down the stretch helped Rye Cove clinch the victory.
Patrick Henry 65, Hurley 59
Zach Brown had 14 points and five steals as the Patrick Henry Rebels earned a non-district raod win over the Hurley Rebels.
PH avenged an earlier loss to Hurley thanks to a balanced attack. Dakota Rector (13 points), Ean Rhea (12 points, 10 rebounds, six steals, four assists) and Kade Gobble (10 points, three steals) played well alongside Brown.
Northwood 78, Chilhowie 62
The Panthers placed five players in double figures led by Luke Carter’s 26 in taking the Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Also reaching double digits in scoring for Northwood were Michael Frye (15), Cole Rolen (14), Eli Carter (12) and Chris Frye (10).
Ray Berry led Chilhowie with 20 points.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 61, Rye Cove 28
Breanna Yarber’s 26-point, 11-rebound masterpiece led the way for Patrick Henry as the Rebels rocked Rye Cove and improved to 18-2.
Kaycee Deskins and Payton Monahan added 11 points apiece for PH, which closed the first half on an 18-0 run to take a 37-6 lead at the break.
The duo of Sarah Cupova (nine points, 10 rebounds) and Trista Snow (eight points, nine rebounds) were the top performers for Rye Cove.
Thomas Walker 52,
Hancock County 26
Shelbie Fannon led Thomas Walker’s balanced attack with 13 points as the Pioneers won on the road at Hancock County.
TW (18-2) hosts Cumberland District frontrunner Eastside (16-3) tonight in one of the top games in Southwest Virginia. The Pioneers will try to force a tie atop the league standings, while Eastside can wrap up the Cumberland crown.
Thomas Walker had no problem in its tune-up, building a 23-9 halftime lead. Talyn Dibrell, Abby Bullins and Lakin Burke added nine points apiece for the Pioneers.
George Wythe 59, Grayson Co. 36
Drea Betts posted 18 points and Meleah Kirtner added 12 to lead the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District win over the Blue Devils.
Grayson County was tied at the half 21-21, but the Maroons broke out in the third period outscoring Grayson County 26-4.
Grundy 44, Twin Valley 35
Jessi Looney connected for 12 points and Maggie Deel added 11 to lead the Golden Wave (15-3, 5-2) to a Black Diamond District win over the Panthers.
Haylee Moore and Kamryn Vance led Twin Valley with 12 points each.
Chilhowie 64, Northwood 33
Madison Lane paced the Warriors with 20 points while Katie Barr tallied 16 and Hannah Goodwin added 13.
Magan Frye led Northwood with 16 points.
Holston 46, Council 29
Liyah French fired in 23 points as Holston earned a non-district win over the visiting Council Cobras.
Courtland Keith hit three 3-pointers in scoring nine points for the Cavaliers in the win. Holston built a 17-7 lead eight minutes into the game en route to the win.
Council was led by Brooke Tiller’s 11 points.
