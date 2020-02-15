Dayson McMillian scored 17 points and Peyton Coe added 16 as George Wythe downed Grayson County 57-34 Saturday in the opening round of the Mountain Empire District boys basketball basketball tournament.
GW connected on 13 3-pointers, and outscored Grayson 30-9 in the third quarter.
Oak Hill (Red) 69, Eastside 45
Owen Chen and Justin Banks scored 18 points apiece to lead the Oak Hill Academy Red team to a win over the Spartans.
Ethan Powers paced Eastside with 23 points.
Tre Chatman added 14 points and Annes Abdul-Raheem added 12 for the Warriors.
