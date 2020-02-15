George Wythe logo

Dayson McMillian scored 17 points and Peyton Coe added 16 as George Wythe downed Grayson County 57-34 Saturday in the opening round of the Mountain Empire District boys basketball basketball tournament.

GW connected on 13 3-pointers, and outscored Grayson 30-9 in the third quarter.

Oak Hill (Red) 69, Eastside 45

Owen Chen and Justin Banks scored 18 points apiece to lead the Oak Hill Academy Red team to a win over the Spartans.

Ethan Powers paced Eastside with 23 points.

Tre Chatman added 14 points and Annes Abdul-Raheem added 12 for the Warriors.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments