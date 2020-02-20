Carson Perkins canned six of Auburn’s 17 3-pointers and the Eagles survived a pair of late shot attempts to defeat the George Wythe 76-73 in a Mountain Empire District boys basketball tournament semifinal overtime thriller on Wednesday night in Wytheville.
Peyton Coe scored 26 points for the Maroons, while Avery Mabe scored 13 points and the brother duo of Dayson and Dorrien McMillian scored 12 points apiece.
Mabe and Dorrien McMillian each had three of the Maroons’ 10 3-point shots.
Reed Underwood added four 3-pointers and 16 points for the Eagles. Ethan Millirons also had 16 points, including a trio of 3s.
GIRLS
Dobyns-Bennett 51, Tennessee High 32
Tennessee High saw its season end with a loss to Dobyns-Bennett on Wednesday night a District 1-AAA tournament elimination game.
Tennessee High finished with an 8-24 record.
