Gabe Brown was all over the court on Tuesday night for the Ridgeview Wolfpack.
Brown scored 18 points, while pulling down six rebounds, dishing out three assists, coming away with three steals and blocking a pair of shots as the Wolfpack took a 48-41 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over the John Battle Trojans.
Austin Mullins led in rebounding with 10 for Ridgeview (9-5, 1-3) while scoring 12.
Reed Samuel led Battle with 22 points.
Sullivan East 88, Happy Valley 39
Sullivan East’s hot-shooting and high-scoring hoops team was at it again on Tuesday as the Patriots drained 22 3-pointers in a Three Rivers Conference hammering of Happy Valley.
Seven different players made shots from long range for East with Dylan Bartley and Ethan Bradford each burying six shots from beyond the arc.
Nine of those 3s came in the first quarter as the Patriots built a 35-9 lead. East made seven shots from inside the 3-point line on the day and went 8-for-18 from the free throw line.
Bradford (21 points), Bartley (20 points, six assists, five rebounds) and Braden Standbridge (15 points, six steals) were the top scorers for head coach John Dyer’s club.
Alex Lunceford had 17 points for Happy Valley.
Abingdon 54, Lee High 52
River Carter scored 18 points and hauled down six rebounds as Abingdon got in a fourth-quarter flow to take a Mountain 7 District victory over the Lee High Generals.
Abingdon (6-5) trailed 44-38 after three quarters, but limited Lee to eight points over the game’s final eight minutes. Chase Hungate (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jake Thacker (eight assists) also played well for the Falcons, who snapped a four-game losing streak.
Jacob Whitaker led Lee with 14 points.
Auburn 57, George Wythe 51
Ethan Millirons scored 23 points to lead the Eagles to a crucial Mountain Empire District win over the Maroons.
Dayson McMillian led George Wythe (10-2) with 19 points.
Eastside 65, Castlewood 28
A 16-point, five-rebound performance by Ethan Powers was among the highlights as Eastside overpowered Castlewood for a Cumberland District triumph.
Grayson Whited (13 points, six rebounds, four assists, two steals), Luke Kirk (five assists) and Eli McCoy (five rebounds, four blocks) also contributed in a big way to the win.
Eastside (6-6, 3-0) did not allow Castlewood to score double figures in any quarter. Zach Owens led Castlewood with 11 points.
Holston 56, Chilhowie 45
Quaheim Brooks collected 18 points and Jordan Keith added 14 to lead the Cavaliers to a Hogoheegee District win over the Warriors.
Ray Berry paced Chilhowie with 17 points as Josh Tuell added 12.
Grundy 70, Hurley 34
Cade Looney had 19 points to close in on Grundy’s career scoring record as the Golden Wave hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District win.
Looney is just seven points shy of Ben Looney’s record of 1,381 points. Grundy plays at Honaker on Friday.
Jake McCoy (14 points) and Logan Thacker (12 points) also played well in the win.
Hurley was led by Jonathan Hurley’s 12 points. The Rebels trailed 24-0 after one quarter.
Richlands 51, Lebanon 41
Luke Wess went for 14 points as Richlands recorded a Southwest District road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Cade Simmons (13 points) also played well for the Blue Tornado. Jacob Jackson led Lebanon with 13 points.
J.I. Burton 60, Twin Springs 55
Jonah Cochrane’s 17 points were key as J.I. Burton held off Twin Springs for a Cumberland District victory.
Mikey Culbertson (16 points) and Trevor Culbertson (13 points) also contributed in a major way as part of Burton’s balanced attack. Connor Lane was the top scorer for Twin Springs with 21 points.
Twin Valley 64, Honaker 58
Trevor McGlothlin scored 21 points as Twin Valley earned a Black Diamond District win over the visiting Honaker Tigers.
Twin Valley led by five points after the first quarter and that good start was vital. Wade Cantrell (14 points), Chance Keen (12 points) and Colton Compton (10 points) were key to the victory as well.
Grayson Honaker had 30 points for Honaker.
Sullivan North 76,
Tri-Cities Christian 57
Isaiah Pruitt hit seven 3-pointers and scored 25 points as Sullivan North trounced Tri-Cities Christian. Tri-Cities (10-5) was led by Gavyn Etter’s 19 points and four assists.
David Crockett 53,
Tennessee High 50
Tennessee High’s five-game winning streak was snapped by Big Seven Conference rival David Crockett on Tuesday at Viking Hall as Eric Dunbar scored 15 points to lead the Pioneers.
THS was led by Mchale Bright’s 12 points.
Graham 79, Tazewell 35
David Graves had 19 points as the Graham G-Men trounced Tazewell for a Southwest District win.
Nick Owens added 17 points in the win, while Xayvion Turner (11 points) and Joey Dales (10 points) also scored in double digits.
Josiah Jordan led Tazewell with nine points.
GIRLS
Lebanon 51, Richlands 42
Averie Price paced all scorers with 35 points in leading the Pioneers to a Southwest District win over the Blue Tornado.
Kara Long pulled down a team-leading seven rebounds for Lebanon (7-3, 3-0).
Rachel Rife and Ginger Short led Richlands with 11 points each.
Sullivan East 60, Happy Valley 47
The dynamic duo of Jenna Hare (21 points) and Hayley Grubb (19 points) led the way in Sullivan East’s hammering of Three Rivers Conference rival Happy Valley.
The Patriots (13-8, 4-1) built a 15-4 lead eight minutes into the game and cruised from there. East will play at Elizabethton on Friday in a key conference contest.
Happy Valley (12-7, 1-4) received 13 points from Olivia Absher.
George Wythe 77, Auburn 21
Paeton Phillippi collected 22 points and nine rebounds while Drea Betts added 17 points to lead the Maroons to a Mountain Empire District win over the Eagles.
George Wythe (10-3, 2-0) put the game away early holding a 29-4 lead after the first period.
Abingdon 72, Lee High 31
Senior point guard Peyton Carter set the pace with 17 points as the Abingdon Falcons improved to 11-1 with the Mountain 7 District mashing.
Sarah Walters added a dozen points for the Falcons, who led 46-15 at halftime and had 11 different players reach the scoring column.
Madison Jessee’s 11 points led Lee.
Eastside 81, Castlewood 11
Kaylee Yates led a balanced attack with 15 points as the Spartans took a Cumberland District win over the Blue Devils.
Also reaching double figures for Eastside (10-3, 3-0) were Kacie Jones (14), Carrie Boyd (13) and Anna Whited (13).
Ridgeview 64, John Battle 35
Hailey Sutherland’s 24-point, 12-rebound masterpiece was among the highlights as the Ridgeview Wolfpack walloped the Trojans of John Battle.
Brooklyn Frazier added 18 points and four assists for Ridgeview (10-3, 3-1), which built a 12-2 lead after one quarter.
Ella Keene led Battle with 10 points.
David Crockett 54,
Tennessee High 41
Annie Hayes scored 17 points for Tennessee High, but the Vikings couldn’t overcome a slow start in a Big Seven Conference loss to David Crockett.
The Vikings fell behind 11-4 after the first quarter and never recovered. An 18-point performance by Emma Gouge highlighted the win by the Pioneers.
Grundy 84, Hurley 34
Maggie Deel poured in 29 points to lead the Golden Wave to a Black Diamond District win over the Rebels.
Emma Deel added 14 points with 14 rebounds.
Jayda Davis paced Hurley with 15 points.
Thomas Walker 73, Rye Cove 24
Shelbie Fannon had 22 points as Thomas Walker rocked Rye Cove and set the stage for Friday’s Cumberland District clash with Eastside.
Lakin Burke’s 15 points and Talyn Dibrell’s 12 points were also vital for TW, which led 17-2 after one quarter. The Pioneers travel to Eastside on Friday with first place in the Cumberland District on the line.
Sarah Cupova led Rye Cove with nine points.
Chilhowie 45, Holston 43
The Warriors scored all six of their points in the fourth quarter on free throws, but hung on for the Hogoheegee District win over the Cavaliers.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 18 points as Hannah Ballenger added 12.
Liyah French paced Holston with 28 points.
Honaker 61, Twin Valley 44
Kyla Boyd’s 24-point performance was the highlight of Honaker’s Black Diamond District triumph over Twin Valley.
Honaker trailed 13-11 after the first quarter, but Boyd hit three of her five 3-pointers in the second quarter to ignite a run. Kiley Vance (11 points), Halle Hilton (10 points) and LeeAnna McNulty (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Tigers.
Haylee Moore (19 points, 12 rebounds) played well for Twin Valley.
Sullivan Central 48,
Unicoi County 39
Sullivan Central improved to 17-2 with the Three Rivers Conference win.
The Cougars trailed 19-14 at halftime, but came alive over the game’s final two quarters.
No other details were provided.
Twin Springs 56, J.I. Burton 23
Emaleigh Powers scored 20 points as the Twin Springs Titans powered past J.I. Burton for a Cumberland District victory.
