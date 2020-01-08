Dylan Bartley scored 19 points as Sullivan East earned a hard-fought 65-63 Three Rivers Con-ference boys basketball win over the Unicoi County Blue Devils on Tuesday night.
The Patriots (7-10, 2-1) trailed 28-14 after one quarter, but were able to rally and avoid a second straight heartbreaker. East was coming off a 102-100 double-overtime loss at Union on Saturday.
Ethan Bradford added 10 points for the Patriots.
Brock Thompson led Unicoi County with 19 points.
Hurley 53, Honaker 50
Austin Cooper’s first win as the head boys basketball coach of the Hurley Rebels was one to savor.
Jonathan Hurley tossed in 26 points and Dylan Hall added 14 points of his own as Hurley stunned Black Diamond District rival Honaker.
The Rebels trailed 27-23 at halftime, but took control over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Trajon Boyd and Grayson Honaker led Honaker with 17 points apiece.
Richlands 62, Tazewell 52
Luke Wess turned in a double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Blue Torna-do to a win over the Bulldogs.
Cade Simmons added 13 points for Richlands.
Josiah Jordan led Tazewell’s attack with 17 points.
Northwood 75, Rural Retreat 48
Luke Carter poured in 25 points and Michael Frye was right behind with 24 to lead the Panthers to a win over the Indians.
Gavin Crowder led Rural Retreat with 14 points as Brady Smith added 11.
Grundy 66, Council 24
Logan Thacker and Corey Keene each scored 13 points as Grundy improved to 8-1 with a Black Diamond District road win over the Council Cobras.
Jacob McCoy added a dozen points for the Golden Wave, which led 30-5 after one quarter.
Bailey Harris and Caleb Hess combined for 14 of Council’s 24 points.
Graham 53, Marion 43
David Graves and Chance Dawson both scored 11 points in a balanced attack as the G-Men took the win over the Scarlet Hurricanes.
Kesean Goins paced Marion with 15 points.
Lee High 54, Union 51
Jaxon Collier led Lee High’s balanced attack with 13 points as the Generals improved to 8-2 with a Mountain 7 District win over the visiting Union Bears.
Jacob Whitaker’s 11 points and Logan Grace’s 10 points were also vital for Lee, which set the tone by racing out to a 12-6 lead after one quarter.
Bradley Bunch led Union (7-4, 1-2) with 16 points. The Bears went 20-for-33 from the free throw line, while Lee was 18-for-24.
Tennessee High 70, Cherokee 37
Cole McBrayer was a cool customer, scoring 17 points, in Tennessee High’s crushing of Che-rokee.
Nolan Wishon (16 points) and Blake Fauver (16 points) also played well on a night when 11 different players reached the scoring column for the Vikings.
THS closed the first half on a 21-6 run.
Tri-Cities Christian 79,
Providence Academy 52
Adam Pigeon put Providence Academy in a hole it couldn’t crawl out from as he flew around the court to the tune of 14 points, 16 rebounds and six assists.
Pigeon set the pace as Tri-Cities (9-4) led 23-4 eight minutes into the game. Gavyn Etter added 23 points for the Eagles.
Chilhowie 60, Patrick Henry 52
The Warriors hit 23 of 43 free throw attempts in taking the win over the Rebels.
Ray Berry paced Chilhowie with 15 points while Tabor Kistler added 12.
Cody Smith led Patrick Henry with 20.
J.I. Burton 76, Rye Cove 66
Jordan Mabe went off for 26 points as J.I. Burton earned a Cumberland District road win.
Mikey Culbertson (17 points) and Trevor Culbertson (13 points, 13 assists) also keyed the vic-tory.
Ethan Chavez led Rye Cove with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Virginia High 58, Lebanon 52
Gavin Austin’s 25-point performance helped Virginia High earned a Southwest District road win over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Tyler Strong added 18 points for the Bearcats, who trailed 30-23 at halftime.
The trio of Jacob Jackson (17 points), Preston Steele (13 points) and Sage Potts (12 points) led the way for Lebanon.
Castlewood 67, Thomas Walker 65
Zach Owens went for 26 points as Castlewood edged Cumberland District rival Thomas Walker.
The Blue Devils led 18-7 after one quarter and held off the Pioneers the rest of the way.
Hunter Hicks added 15 points, while Elijah Stafford contributed 11 points to the win.
Logan Ely’s 24 points were tops for TW.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 57, Northwood 18
Michaela Fiscus scored 15 points and the Rural Retreat Indians exploded for 30 first-quarter points in a Hogoheegee District victory.
Rural Retreat (7-4) also received 10 points from Candice Miller and had eight different players reach the scoring column.
Sullivan East 50, Unicoi County 43
A career night from senior post player Ashley Nunley helped Sullivan East post a Three Rivers Conference win.
Nunley scored a career-best 10 points and was one of three Patriots to score in double figures. Jenna Hare (11 points, nine rebounds) and Morgan Bringman (10 points) also played well.
East (10-8, 2-1) used a third-quarter outburst to clinch the win.
Unicoi County (12-5, 2-1) was led by Caroline Podvin’s 16 points.
Marion 60, Graham 21
Haley Farris led the way with 13 points for the Scarlet Hurricanes in a win over the G-Girls.
Marion (9-3) held a healthy 31-6 halftime lead en route to the win.
Lebanon 49, Virginia High 48
The Bearcats missed two potential game-winning shots in the final five seconds as the Pioneers held on for the win.
Kara Long led Lebanon (5-3) with 15 points, 11 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Averie Price added 13 points with eight rebounds and four steals.
Madison Worley led Virginia High with 20 points as Ale Sydnor tallied 16.
Thomas Walker 57, Castlewood 17
Shelbie Fannon and Lakin Burke each had 14 points as Thomas Walker trounced Castlewood and improved to 8-1.
The Pioneers led 19-0 after one quarter en route to the triumph. Tenley Jackson added 10 points for head coach Jonathan Lovelace’s squad.
Montana Sutherland’s eight points were tops for Castlewood.
Union 64, Lee High 33
Heather Lipps and Jayda Smith scored 15 points apiece as Union overwhelmed Lee for a Mountain 7 District road win.
Brooke Bailey added 14 points off the bench for the Bears, who built a 33-14 halftime lead.
Candice Quillen led Lee with 11 points.
Patrick Henry 72, Chilhowie 48
Kaycee Deskins pumped in 29 points as Patrick Henry posted a Hogoheegee District win over the Chilhowie Warriors.
PH (9-2) also received 18 points from Breanna Yarber and 11 points from Natalie Strait.
Katie Barr led Chilhowie with 23 points.
J.I. Burton 33, Rye Cove 28
Kaylee Jenkins scored 15 points as J.I. Burton earned a Cumberland District road win over the Rye Cove Eagles.
Rye Cove was led by Sarah Cupova’s eight-point, 13-rebound showing.
Grundy 55, Council 38
The Grundy Golden Wave improved to 6-1 with the Black Diamond District victory.
Brooke Tiller led Council with 22 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
Tennessee High 42, Cherokee 36
Riley Fritts fired in 15 points to go along with eight rebounds and four steals as Tennessee High got its first Big Seven Conference triumph of the season.
Kenzie Nickels added eight points and five rebounds for THS (4-12, 1-3), while Tori Ryan con-tributed five rebounds and three steals.
Macy McDavid led Cherokee with 10 points.
Eastside 53, Twin Springs 36
Anna Whited stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, eight rebounds and eight steals as the East-side Spartans improved to 8-3 with a Cumberland District road win.
Kaylee Yates (13 points, 10 rebounds, seven steals) also keyed the victory.
LATE MONDAY
BOYS
J.I. Burton 70, Holston 57
Trevor Culbertson scored 25 points as J.I. Burton bested Nick Delatos-led Holston.
Jonah Cochrane added 17 points for the Raiders, who trailed 34-29 at halftime.
Delatos drained six 3-pointers and scored 24 points for Holston.
