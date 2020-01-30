George Wythe junior Drea Betts scored her 1,000th career point to highlight a 59-23 non-district girls basketball victory over Graham on Wednesday night.
Betts led the Maroons with 16 points on a night when all 10 members of the George Wythe roster scored. Freshman Makenzie Tate finished with 10 points.
Savanna Howery hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 of Graham’s 23 points.
BOYS
J.I. Burton 63, Lebanon 55
Trevor Culbertson scored 16 points as J.I. Burton got the best of Lebanon for a non-district road win.
Jonah Cochrane and Isaiah Kinser added 15 points apiece for the Raiders, who built a seven-point halftime lead.
The trio of Preston Steele (21 points), Sage Potts (18 points) and Jacob Jackson (13 points) all scored in double digits for Lebanon.
