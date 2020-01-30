gw

George Wythe junior Drea Betts scored her 1,000th career point to highlight a 59-23 non-district girls basketball victory over Graham on Wednesday night.

Betts led the Maroons with 16 points on a night when all 10 members of the George Wythe roster scored. Freshman Makenzie Tate finished with 10 points.

Savanna Howery hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 of Graham’s 23 points.

BOYS

J.I. Burton 63, Lebanon 55

Trevor Culbertson scored 16 points as J.I. Burton got the best of Lebanon for a non-district road win.

Jonah Cochrane and Isaiah Kinser added 15 points apiece for the Raiders, who built a seven-point halftime lead.

The trio of Preston Steele (21 points), Sage Potts (18 points) and Jacob Jackson (13 points) all scored in double digits for Lebanon.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments