The Chilhowie Warriors were triumphant on Tuesday in a rivalry game.
They were victorious on Wednesday in a thrilling game.
Josh Tuell’s putback at the buzzer gave Chilhowie a 57-55 non-district boys basketball win over the visiting Castlewood Blue Devils.
Chilhowie (10-8) trailed 45-36 after three quarters, but ended the game on a 21-10 scoring surge. Ray Berry missed a 3-pointer in the final seconds, but Tuell was there to score the game-winner.
Lucas Doss (12 points) and Berry (10 points) led a balanced attack for Chilhowie. Eight players scored for or more points for the Warriors, who were coming off an important Hogoheegee District win over Northwood the night before.
Jacob Vance led Castlewood with 15 points, while Zach Owens added 13 points for the Blue Devils.
GIRLS
Chilhowie 49, Auburn 32
Katie Barr and Josie Sheets each scored 13 points as Chilhowie won for the second time in as many nights.
The Warriors took control of Wednesday’s victory by outscoring Auburn, 16-4, in the second quarter. Hannah Huffman had a game-high 15 points for the Eagles.
