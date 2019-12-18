Chase Hungate found the range for 24 points in leading the Abingdon Falcons to a 53-49 Mountain 7 District boys basketball win over the Ridgeview Wolfpack on Tuesday night.
Jake Thacker reached double figures for Abingdon (3-0) with 11 points to along with five assists.
Austin Mullins paced Ridgeview with 17 points as Gabe Brown scored 12 with 10 rebounds and five assists.
Twin Springs 63, Patrick Henry 52
Freshmen Bradley Owens and Connor Lane both scored 19 points to lead the Titans to a win over the Rebels.
Dakota Rector led Patrick Henry with 20 points as Cody Smith added 14 with 10 rebounds and five steals for the Rebels, who were playing their first game of the season.
Chilhowie 62, Castlewood 50
Ray Berry led the way with 17 points as Josh Tuell added 16 and Jonathan Gilley scored 14 to lead the Warriors to a win over the Blue Devils.
Gilley also had 10 rebounds while Dawson Walters had 12 rebounds for the Warriors (3-3).
Zach Owens led Castlewood with 15 points and Jacob Vance added 14.
Sullivan South 75, Sullivan East 69
A chunk of Cole and a dose of Diamond helped Sullivan South cash in a Three Rivers Conference win over the Sullivan East Patriots.
Cole Layne (26 points) and Ben Diamond (22 points) led the way for the high-scoring Rebels, who set the tone by racing out to a 22-12 lead after one quarter.
Mason Montgomery’s 17 points led the way for East, while Clayton Ivester’s 12 points and Dylan Bartley’s 10 points also led the way.
Gate City 73, Union 50
Gate City senior Bradley Dean continued his sharpshooting ways – scoring 30 points – as the Blue Devils opened Mountain 7 District play by overwhelming Union.
Grundy 86, East Ridge (Ky.) 81
Cade Looney dominated to the tune of 38 points and 10 rebounds as the Grundy Golden Wave remained unbeaten.
Corey Keene (14 points, 10 rebounds) and Jake McCoy (10 points, 10 assists, four steals) also helped the Wave move to 4-0.
East Ridge, which cut a 17-point deficit to three in the final seconds, was led by the 16 points of Isaac Woods.
Northwood 79, Council 51
Luke Carter pumped in 21 points as Northwood cruised to a win over the Council Cobras.
Michael Frye (17 points), Cole Rolen (13 points) and Eli Carter (12 points) also led the way for the Hogoheegee District preseason favorites.
Caleb Hess had 12 points for Council, while Bailey Harris collected 10 boards.
Grayson Co. 60, Rural Retreat 27
Behind 19 points from Micah Brown, Grayson County downed Rural Retreat.
Rural Retreat (0-5) was led by Chase Musser’s six points.
GIRLS
Patrick Henry 75, Twin Springs 39
Breanna Yarber gunned in 32 points in leading the Rebels to a win over the Titans.
Payton Monahan also reached double figures for Patrick Henry with 17.
Emma Powers led Twin Springs with 13 points as Erin Larkin added 12.
The Rebels jumped out to a 23-5 first-quarter lead en route to the win.
Council 56, Northwood 51
The dynamic duo of Brooke Tiller (26 points, five rebounds, four steals) and Allie Austin (14 points, nine blocks, seven rebounds) led the way for the Council Cobras in a non-district triumph.
Lakota Helton’s 10 points and Lyrissa Duty’s 13 rebounds were also valuable for Council.
Sullivan East 55, Sullivan South 33
Hayley Grubb got 19 points and Sullivan East recorded a Three Rivers Conference road win over the Sullivan South Rebels.
Jenna Hare added 13 points for East (8-6, 1-1), which turned a tie game into a blowout with a 21-6 third-quarter run.
South (4-3, 1-2) was led by the 17-point performance of Alex Harris.
Rural Retreat 48, Grayson Co. 30
Madison Fiscus and Delanie Trivitt each scored a dozen points as Rural Retreat rolled past Grayson County for a non-district win.
The Indians closed the first half on a 17-3 run. Kacie Shaffner led Grayson County with 18 points.
Twin Valley 39, Richlands 31
Kamryn Vance was Twin Valley’s top scorer with 14 points as the Panthers posted a win over Richlands.
Jasmine Hampton added nine for Twin Valley, which had lost to the Blue Tornado by a 55-35 count in the first meeting between the teams. Lauren Earls was the leader for Richlands with 11 points.
Gate City 59, Union 37
Macey Mullins fired in 20 points as Gate City opened Mountain 7 District play with a quality win over Union.
Sarah Thompson added 17 points for the Blue Devils, who pulled away in the third quarter.
Abingdon 70, Ridgeview 68 (OT)
Sarah Walters pulled down an offensive rebound and went right back up at the buzzer to score and lead the Falcons to an overtime win over the Wolfpack.
Walters finished with 17 points as Peyton Carter led Abingdon (4-0) with 20.
Hailey Sutherland led Ridgeview with 20 points and Cassidy Thomas added 15.
Honaker 73, Tazewell 35
LeeAnna McNulty made a triumphant return as Honaker thumped Tazewell.
McNulty went for nine points and nine rebounds in her first game of the season for the Tigers as she recovers from the torn ACL in her left knee she suffered on June 16.
Kiley Vance (14 points, nine rebounds), Akilah Boyd (13 points) Halee Hilton (12 points) and Lara McClanahan (10 points) also had big games for the Honaker contingent.
Raelle White’s 11 points were tops for Tazewell.
Grundy 73, East Ridge (Ky.) 56
Grundy’s Emma Deel finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in helping the Golden Wave improve to 3-1.
Mashayla Belcher’s 16 points and Maggie Deel’s 11 points also helped Grundy avenge an earlier 57-52 loss to the Kentuckians.
Thomas Walker 65, Hancock Co.26
Lakin Burke tossed in 20 points as Thomas Walker hammered Hancock County.
Shelbie Fannon and Abby Bullins added 10 points apiece for the Pioneers, who led 44-9 at halftime.
LATE MONDAY
GIRLS
Holston 45, Twin Springs 44
Liyah French led a balanced attack with 10 points as Holston edged Twin Springs. Seven different players scored for the Cavaliers.
BOYS
Twin Springs 54, Holston 51 (OT)
Connor Lane scored three of his 16 points in overtime as Twin Springs edged Holston. Jordan Keith (19 points) and Brycen Sheets (12 points) led the way for Holston.
