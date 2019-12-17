Senior guard Zach Owens led the way with 20 points as the Castlewood Blue Devils cruised to an 81-50 non-district boys basketball win over the Council Cobras on Tuesday.
Sophomores Shane Aesque (16 points) and Coleman Cook (12 points) also came up clutch. A 24-8 third-quarter run sealed the deal for the Blue Devils, who improved to 3-3.
Sophomore Caleb Hess led Council with 16 points, while Caleb Stocks contributed 11 points for the Cobras.
Marion 67, Northwood 63
Stephen Havener led all scorers with 27 points as the Scarlet Hurricanes defeated the Panthers.
Cole Rolen led Northwood with 15 points as Michael Frye added 14.
George Wythe 69, Rural Retreat 29
Peyton Coe scored 14 points and Dorian McMillian added 12 to lead the Maroons to a win over the Indians.
George Wythe forced 34 turnovers and at one point went on a 41-4 run.
Rye Cove 69, Jenkins (Ky.) 67
Matthew Rhoton scored 21 points and sank two free throws with 16 seconds remaining to put Rye Cove ahead to stay in a non-district win.
Jenkins went up 67-66 on a 3-pointer by Jeremy Potter, but Rhoton was fouled on the ensuing possession and came through at the foul line.
Ethan Chavez (15 points, 16 rebounds) and Zach Baker (15 points) also played well for Rye Cove, which is now 3-0.
Jenkins (0-4) was led by Payton Rose’s 23 points.
ACTS 81, Tri-Cities Christian 73
Eli Reynolds sank six 3-pointers en route to a 29-point performance as Appalachian Christian Team Sports (ACTS) trumped regional rival Tri-Cities Christian.
Isaac Chapman and Mike Messersmith added 13 points apiece for ACTS. Tri-Cities (5-2) was led by Adam Pigeon’s 24 points and 14 rebounds.
GIRLS
Marion 69, Northwood 28
Sophomore Amber Kimberlin collected 22 points as Marion had no trouble against Smyth County rival Northwood.
Kailey Terry added 12 points for Marion, which had eight different players score and built a 15-point lead after one quarter.
Lexie Crusenberry, a junior, led Northwood with 10 points.
George Wythe 47, Rural Retreat 26
Drea Betts scored 13 points as part of a balanced attack and George Wythe’s defense was in lockdown mode as the Maroons rolled past Wythe County rival Rural Retreat.
Rural Retreat did not score more than nine points in any quarter. Michaela Fiscus led the Indians with 11 points.
Grundy 75, Mount View (W.Va.) 15
Mashayla Belcher tallied 22 points in leading the Golden Wave to a win over Mount View, West Virginia.
Grundy held a 45-3 lead at the half.
Council 40, Castlewood 25
Lakota Helton’s 18 points, five assists and three rebounds led the way as the Council Cobras cruised past Castlewood.
Brooke Tiller (12 points, seven steals, seven rebounds, two blocks), Allie Austin (seven points, 10 rebounds, seven blocks), Brianna Stevens (nine rebounds) and Cenia Belle Duty (two steals) also played well. Duty was just promoted from the junior varsity squad.
Honaker 53, Lebanon 38
Kyla Boyd connected for 22 points in leading the Tigers to a win over the Pioneers.
Averie Price paced Lebanon with 12 points.
Honaker held a 25-24 halftime lead, but broke the game open in the third period outscoring Lebanon 19-8.
T. Walker 48, Cumberland Gap 39
Behind 21 points from Lakin Burke, Thomas Walker triumphed over Cumberland Gap.
Shelbie Fannon added 10 points for the Pioneers, who started strong with a 20-point first-quarter
Emma Brooks led Cumberland Gap with 14 points.
