Caleb Church officially coached his first game as the boys basketball boss at J.I. Burton High School on Monday night and it’s a debut he won’t soon forget.
Mikey Culbertson led four Burton scorers in double figures as the Raiders rolled to a 75-41 triumph over the Lebanon Pioneers.
Culbertson, just nine days removed from playing his final football game at Burton, scored 16 points. Jonah Cochrane (14 points), Trevor Culbertson (13 points) and Zac Campbell (10 points) also played well.
A 25-9 run to close out the first half put Burton firmly in control.
Lebanon (1-4) received 19 points from Sage Potts and 11 points from Preston Steele.
Castlewood 69, Council 46
Shane Aesque collected 19 points and Zach Owens added 18 as the Blue Devils took the win over the Cobras.
Aesque also had 10 rebounds while Dalton Fields had four steals.
Richlands 81, Twin Valley 32
Gage Holmes dominated to the tune of 10 points, 15 rebounds and five blocks as Richlands rolled to a non-district win over the visiting Twin Valley Panthers.
Cade Berry (16 points), Cade Simmons (11 points, 13 rebounds) and Ethan Shreve (11 points) also played well for the Blues. Ten different players scored for Richlands, which had a 30-point second quarter.
Trevor McGlothlin scored 15 points for Twin Valley, nearly half of his team’s total.
Grundy 57, Tazewell 42
Cade Looney went for 26 points, 11 rebounds, three blocks and three assists as the Grundy Golden Wave topped Tazewell.
Corey Keene’s 20 points and three blocks were also key, while Jake McCoy had seven steals and six assists.
Tazewell (1-2) was led by Josiah Jordan’s 12 points.
GIRLS
Richlands 55, Twin Valley 35
Denissa Ball had 20 points as Richlands trounced Twin Valley for a non-district victory.
Chloe Perkins added 11 points for the Blue Tornado.
Twin Valley received nine points apiece from Jasmine Hampton and Kamryn Vance.
Grundy 93, Tazewell 62
Mashayla Belcher poured in 21 points while Maggie and Emma Deel both collected 19 points apiece as the Golden Wave defeated the Bulldogs.
Kennedi Plymal scored 10 with 16 rebounds while Emma Deel had 10 rebounds.
Brooke Rowe led Tazewell with 15 points while Taylor Ray had 14.
Thomas Walker 61, Lynn Camp 32
Shelbie Fannon led Thomas Walker’s balanced attack with 12 points as the Pioneers pounded Lynn Camp of Kentucky.
Tenley Jackson added 11 points for TW, which built a 27-4 lead eight minutes into the game and had nine different players reach the scoring column.
Bella Blevins led Lynn Camp with nine points.
Pikeville (Ky.) 74, Ridgeview 58
Kelsey Tackett and Katie Williamson each scored 20 points as Pikeville rolled past Ridgeview.
Eighteen turnovers plagued Ridgeview (1-1), which was led by Hailey Sutherland’s 19-point, 10-rebound performance. Brooklyn Frazier added 15 points in the defeat.
