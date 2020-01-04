Cade Looney had 23 points and 13 rebounds as the Grundy Golden Wave earned a quality 65-63 non-district boys basketball win over the Graham G-Men on Friday night.
Grundy played well in the fourth quarter to seal the deal and improve to 7-1. Logan Cole and Logan Thacker had 12 points apiece for the Wave, while Jake McCoy added 11 points.
David Graves led Graham with 17 points.
Chilhowie 72, Honaker 56
Ray Berry had a 22-point, 10-rebound performance and Chilhowie drained a dozen 3-pointers as the Warriors won a non-district game at Honaker.
Lucas Doss added 17 points and eight rebounds for the Warriors (6-6), while Josh Tuell’s 12 points and Tabor Kistler’s 11 points were also key. The Warriors led 32-26 at halftime and shot 45 percent from beyond the arc.
Grayson Honaker (27 points) and Trajon Boyd (15 points) combined for 42 of Honaker’s 56 points.
Auburn 59, Eastside 32
Ethan Millirons set the pace with 17 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals as Auburn overpowered Eastside in the Chance Harmon Classic hosted by Floyd County.
Michael Royal’s 20-point, nine-rebound performance was also key for Auburn, which lost to Eastside in last season’s VHSL Class 1 state tournaments.
Eastside managed just 11 first-half points and did not have a player score in double figures.
Ethan Powers led the Spartans with eight points and six rebounds, while Eli McCoy had eight points too and Grayson Whited came up with four steals.
J.I. Burton 56, Holston 53
Jonah Cochrane’s 14 points led a balanced attack as J.I. Burton held off Holston for a non-district road win.
Holston led 27-21 at halftime, but J.I. Burton rallied down the stretch. The Cavaliers had a chance to win, but couldn’t connect on a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
Ethan Lindsey (13 points) Trevor Culbertson (11 points) and Mikey Culbertson (10 points) were not far behind Cochrane in the scoring column.
Nick Delatos led Holston (4-5) with 16 points, while Quaheim Brooks (14 points) and Austin Faris (11 points) also played well for the Cavaliers.
Patrick Henry 55, Council 26
Freshman Kade Gobble scored a dozen points as Patrick Henry pounded Council for a non-district road.
It was a balanced attack for the Rebels, who saw eight of their nine players score at least three points. As a team, PH (4-2) finished with 20 steals and 17 assists.
Caleb Hess scored nine points to lead Council in scoring.
Galax 49, Rural Retreat 35
Keaton Beeman was steaming to the tune of 16 points as Galax downed Rural Retreat in a low-scoring non-district clash.
Josh Brown added 10 points for Galax, which limited the Indians to 11 first-half points.
Freshman Garrett Worley’s nine points were a team-high for Rural Retreat.
George Wythe 69, Marion 46
Dorrien McMillian led four George Wythe scorers in double digits with 16 points as the Maroons mashed Marion for a non-district road win.
Channing Blevins (12 points), Dayson McMillian (12 points) and Peyton Coe (11 points) also played well for the high-scoring Maroons, who are 7-1.
Kyle Robinson had a game-high 18 points for Marion.
Wise Central 59, Lee High 52
Elijah Hayes and Isaiah McAmis each scored 21 points as Wise County Central held off Lee High for a Mountain 7 District win.
Central was coming off a 3-2 showing in the Arby’s Classic at Viking Hall in Bristol, Tennessee, while Lee High won the Grand Home Furnishings Holiday Classic in Wise earlier this week.
Central led 20-16 after one game in a contest that stayed close throughout.
Jaxon Collier led Lee High with 18 points, while Dylan Fannon scored a dozen points in the setback.
Rye Cove 51, Hurley 47
Ethan Chavez continued his stellar sophomore season with 14 points and four blocks as Rye Cove recorded a non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.
Matthew Rhoton added 14 points as well in the win.
Jonathan Hurley (19 points) and Tyler Young (14 points) were the leaders for Hurley.
GIRLS
Rural Retreat 52, Galax 26
Michaela Fiscus tossed in 25 points as Rural Retreat rolled to a non-district win over Galax.
Delanie Trivitt added 11 points for the Indians, while Lexy Nowers pulled down 10 rebounds. Rural Retreat set the tone from the start.
Shea Foxx led Galax with 13 points.
Rye Cove 62, Hurley 46
Lexi Bledsoe’s 17 points helped Rye Cove record a non-district win over the Hurley Rebels.
Trista Snow (12 points), Ashlyn Berry (12 points) and Sarah Cupova (10 points) also led the way for a balanced attack. The Eagles took control in the second quarter.
The dynamic duo of Krista Endicott (20 points, 10 rebounds, five steals) and Ariana Belcher (18 points, 16 rebounds, two blocks) led Hurley.
Honaker 67, Chilhowie 29
Halle Hilton tossed in 23 point as Honaker hammered visiting Chilhowie for a non-district win.
Kyla Boyd’s 15 points and LeeAnna McNulty’s 13 points were also beneficial for Honaker, which opened up a 26-7 lead eight minutes into the game.
Josie Sheets led Chilhowie with 10 points.
Wise Central 65, Lee High 27
A 16-point performance by Hannah McAmis highlighted Wise County Central’s Mountain 7 District whipping of Lee High.
The Warriors (6-4, 2-0) also received 15 points apiece from Hannah Carter and Callie Mullins. Lee High did not have a scorer reach double digits.
George Wythe 55, Marion 40
Junior Paeton Phillippi had 14 points as George Wythe downed Marion for a non-district victory.
Drea Betts (11 points) and freshman MaKenzie Tate (10 points) also had good games for the Maroons.
Marion (8-3) was led by the 10-point performance of Haley Farris. All three of the losses for the Scarlet Hurricanes this season have came at the hands of GW.
Grundy 74, Graham 39
Mashayla Belcher led the way in the scoring department (19 points) and Kennedi Plymal (14 rebounds) did the same on the boards as the Grundy Golden Wave rolled past Graham for a non-district win.
Maggie Deel’s 17 points and Emma Deel’s 10 points were also key for the team from Buchanan County moved to 5-1.
Kelsey Wheeler and Julia Day scored 10 points apiece for Graham.
