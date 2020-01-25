Breanna Yarber poured in 34 points to lead the Patrick Henry Rebels to a 69-61 overtime girls basketball win over Hogohegee District rival Chilhowie on Friday night.
In overtime, Patrick Henry took charge by outscoring Chilhowie in the extra period, 12-4.
Katie Barr led the Warriors with 30 points.
The Warriors were down by seven going into the fourth quarter but tied the game with a minute to go.
Rural Retreat 50, Northwood 25
Delanie Trivett collected 15 points to lead the Indians to a Hogoheegee District win over the Panthers.
Caroline Hayden led Northwood with 10 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.
Wise County Central 46,
John Battle 37
Hannah Carter had 16 points and 11 rebounds as Wise County Central earned a Mountain 7 District win over the visiting Trojans of John Battle.
Seven different players scored for the Warriors (8-9, 3-4), who trailed 23-21 at halftime, but outscored John Battle (4-12, 1-6) by a 25-14 margin over the game’s final 16 minutes.
Senior Bethany Smith (15 points) and sophomore Anna McKee (14 points) combined for 29 of Battle’s 37 points.
Thomas Walker 57, J.I. Burton 28
Lakin Burke scored 20 points as Thomas Walker trounced J.I. Burton for a Cumberland District road win.
Abby Bullins added 13 points for the Pioneers as all nine players who took the court in the win reached the scoring column.
Kaylee “K.J.” Jenkins (12 points) and Abby Phipps (10 combined) were responsible for 22 of Burton’s 28 points.
Eastside 74, Rye Cove 23
The Spartans had five players score in double figures with Anna Whited leading the way with 22 in a Cumberland District win over the Eagles.
Also reaching double digits for Eastside (12-3, 5-0) were Kaylee Yates (15), Kacie Jones (12), Carrie Boyd (11) and Hailey Fleming (10). Boyd also had 12 rebounds while Whited has eight rebounds and three steals.
Grundy 63, Council 23
Maggie Deel scored 16 points and Grundy sealed the deal early in a Black Diamond District win over the Council Cobras.
The Golden Wave (10-2) led 40-14 at halftime and also received 13 points from Jessi Looney.
Union 61, Gate City 48
Heather Lipps tallied 15 points and Emili Brooks added 13 to lead the Bears to a Mountain 7 District win over the Blue Devils.
Union (12-4, 4-3) held a 29-20 halftime lead over Gate City (8-7, 4-3) which was led by Sarah Thompson’s 20 points.
George Wythe 63, Bland County 14
Drea Betts scored 18 points – outscoring Bland County’s entire squad – as the George Wythe Maroons rolled to a Mountain Empire District win.
GW (12-3, 5-0) also received 12 points apiece from Paeton Phillipi and Mckenzie Tate.
Honaker 84, Hurley 17
LeeAnna McNulty’s 23-point, 20-rebound masterpiece led the way as Honaker hammered Hurley for a Black Diamond District triumph.
Halle Hilton’s 20 points and Akilah Boyd’s 15 points were also key for the Tigers, who led 28-2 after one quarter and 41-6 at halftime.
Marion 65, Graham 33
Amber Kimberlin (22 points) and Calie Blackburn (14 points) led the way for Marion as the Scarlet Hurricacnesi mproved to 13-5 with the Southwest District victory.
Richlands 54, Tazewell 41
Denissa Ball scored 16 points as Richlands trounced Tazewell for a Southwest District win.
Addison Hurst and Laurn Earls added 14 points apice for the Blue Tornado, which held Tazewell to just one point in the third quarter.
Brooke Rowe and Lexi Herald scored 11 points apice for Tazewell.
BOYS
Grundy 68, Council 33
Jake McCoy took command with 14 points, 10 steals and four assists as the Grundy Golden Wave remained unbeaten in Black Diamond District play.
Cade Looney and Corey Keene added 13 points apiece for the Wave (10-2, 4-0), while Logan Thacker scored 11 points.
Bailey Harris scored a dozen points to lead Council.
Wise County Central 78,
John Battle 43
Isaiah McAmis poured in 29 points as Wise County Central whipped Mountain 7 District rival John Battle.
McAmis also made some history as he become Central’s all-time leading scorer, raising his career point total to 1,392.
The Warriors also received 20 points for the Warriors (12-5, 5-2), who led 21-9 after one quarter and cruised the rest of the way. Elijah Hayes added 20 points in the win and got his 715th career steal, a program record.
Battle (4-12, 0-7) was led by the 17-point performance of senior guard Reed Samuel.
Northwood 75, Rural Retreat 52
The Panthers got a needed lift with the return of Eli Carter from knee surgery as the sophomore pumped in 23 points in a Hogoheegee District win over the Indians.
Carter, who missed five games, also had 11 rebounds and five steals.
Cole Rolen added 18 points for Northwood while Luke Carter had 12 points, 12 rebounds and seven steals.
Jacob Debord led the Indians with 14 points.
Chilhowie 49, Patrick Henry 38
Chilhowie senior Lucas Doss recorded 16 points as the Warriors earned a win over Patrick Henry in a low-scoring Hogoheegee District contest.
D.J. Martin added 13 points for Chilhowie (11-8, 4-1), which remained tied with Holston atop the league standings.
Cody Smith’s 11 points and Andrew Belcher’s 10 points led the way for PH.
Gate City 55, Union 52
Bradley Dean notched 29 points in leading the Gate City Blue Devils to a Mountain 7 District win over the Bears.
The Blue Devils remain undefeated in the district at 7-0 and are 14-0 overall.
Gate City trailed 49-48 with 1:46 remaining, but used a late-game surge to avoid the upset.
Bradley Bunch led Union (10-6, 3-4) with 15 points while Malachi Jenkins added 12.
J.I. Burton 70, Thomas Walker 49
Jonah Cochrane scored 17 points as homestanding J.I. Burton bopped Thomas Walker in a Cumberland District clash.
Trevor Culbertson’s 15 points and Mikey Culbertson’s 11 points also fueled the win. The Raiders (12-4, 4-1) raced out to a 21-9 lead after one quarter to seize control.
Caleb Yeary was the top scorer for Thomas Walker with 16 points, while Logan Ely scored 13 points.
Hurley 63, Honaker 56
Jonathan Hurley pumped in 21 points as the Hurley Rebels beat Honaker for the second time this season.
Tyler Young (13 points) and John Matt Justus (12 points) also played well for head coach Austin Cooper’s club. The Rebels outscored Honaker, 15-3, in the first quarter to take control and then held off the Tigers down the stretch.
Grayson Honaker scored 27 points for Honaker, while Luke Goodie (14 points) and Trajon Boyd (12 points) also scored in double digits in the loss.
Eastside 81, Rye Cove 26
Ethan Powers scored 28 points to go along with four assists and four steals as Eastside rolled past Rye Cove for a Cumberland District triumph.
A night after losing at Sullivan East on a shot at the buzzer, Eastside left little doubt against the Eagles and led 49-18 at halftime. A dozen different players scored for the Spartans.
Matthew Rhoton led Rye Cove with 11 points.
Graham 79, Marion 46
Jamir Blevins led a balanced attack with 17 points and Graham’s tenacious defense forced 25 turnovers in a Southwest District win.
David Graves (16 points), Logan Simmons (13 points) and Xavyion Turner (11 points) also scored in double digits as the G-Men improved to 9-4.
Kesean Goins led Marion (4-14) with 10 points.
Twin Springs 63, Castlewood 58
Freshman Connor Lane scored 21 points as Twin Springs edged Cumberland District foe Castlewood.
Brad Owens (13 points) and Justin Reed (10 points) also scored in double digits for the Titans.
Zach Owens (19 points), Jacob Vance (13 points) and Hunter Hicks (12 points) led for Castlewood, which lost its second hard-fought game in three days.
Richlands 77, Tazewell 53
The trio of Luke Wess (17 points), Cade Berry (13 points) and Gage Holmes (12 points) starred as the Richlands Blue Tornado topped rival Tazewell.
Trenton Guess led Tazewell with 11 points.
Tri-Cities Christian 64, ACTS 54
Drew Correll’s 20-point, seven-rebound performance helped Tri-Cities Christian overpower Appalachia Christian Team Sports. The ACTS Warriors were led by Andre Fancher’s 12 points.
Bland County 64, George Wythe 38
Drew Hodge scored 15 points to lead four Bland County scorers in double figure as the Bears rolled past George Wythe.
Bland County led 35-19 at halftime en route to the win. Peyton Coe was George Wythe’s only double-digit scorer with 10 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.