Drea Betts tossed in 21 points and Makenzie Ingo flirted with a triple-double as George Wythe cruised to a 71-44 Mountain Empire District girls basketball victory over the Bland County Bears on Wednesday night.
GW (18-4, 9-1) and Galax (13-8, 9-1) tangle on Friday in a one-game playoff to determine the top seed for the MED tournament and an automatic bid to the VHSL Region 1C tourney will be on the line. The two teams split their two regular-season meetings.
Ingo finished with seven points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and five steals, while Betts also had six rebounds and six steals.
Meleah Kirtner (12 points), Paeton Philippi (10 points) and Kaylee Lefler (10 points) also got in on the act for the Maroons, who closed the first half on a 21-8 run.
Chilhowie 49, Fort Chiswell 46
Katie Barr pumped in 21 points as Chilhowie prevailed over Fort Chiswell in overtime.
Chilhowie outscored the Pioneers 12-6 in the fourth quarter to force OT and the Warriors then outscored their non-district foes 6-3 in the extra session.
Ashley Roark led Fort Chiswell with 11 points.
Galax 60, Northwood 10
The Maroon Tide jumped out to a 21-2 first quarter lead en route to the win over the Panthers.
Virginia High 51, Richlands 30
Maria Wilson and Ale Sydnor each scored 16 points as Virginia High closed out the regular season with a Southwest District victory over the Richlands Blue Tornado.
VHS (14-8, 7-3) has won five straight and the Bearcats had little trouble against the Blues.
Gillian Guerriero had nine points to lead Richlands.
Lebanon 62, Jenkins (Ky.) 51
Kara Long had herself a night – 16 points, 10 rebounds, five assists – as Lebanon closed out the regular season triumphantly.
Averie Price’s 18 points and nine rebounds and Alexis Horne’s 11 points were also pivotal for the Pioneers, who led 38-25 at halftime.
Kristin Thacker had 24 points for Jenkins.
Union 60, Eastside 42
Jayda Smith poured in 22 points and Heather Lipps added 15 to lead the Bearcats to a non-district win over the Spartans.
Anna Whited led Eastside with 16 points.
BOYS
Grundy 71, Honaker 48
Jake McCoy had 19 points, seven assists and four steals as Grundy won its third game in as many nights.
Corey Keene (15 points, 11 rebounds, four assists), Logan Cole (15 points) and Cade Looney (11 points) also helped the Golden Wave grab the Black Diamond District victory.
Grundy (17-2, 7-0) led 40-17 at halftime.
Honaker (8-14, 3-5) was led by Grayson Honaker’s 18 points.
Bland County 63, George Wythe 60
Drew Hoge tallied 24 points and Pierce Kegley added 22 to lead the Bears to an overtime win over the Maroons.
George Wythe’s Peyton Coe hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in regulation to send the game into the extra period.
In overtime, the Maroons were forced to play catchup as the Bears took control early.
Coe finished with 19 points as Dayson McMillian scored 17.
Castlewood 47, Patrick Henry 45
Dalton Fields took a pass from Dylan Mullins and converted a layup in the final moments as Castlewood clipped non-district rival Patrick Henry.
Castlewood trailed 36-32 after three quarters, but a fourth-quarter surge gave the Blue Devils a win over PH for the second time this season. Zach Owens (16 points) and Hunter Hicks (11 points) were the top scorers for a club coached by Brian Summers.
Dakota Rector’s 15 points and Cody Smith’s 12 points were tops for PH.
Twin Springs 80, Council 56
Christian Hinkle scored 20 to lead the Titans to a Black Diamond District win over the Cobras.
Caleb Stocks led Council with 17 points.
