Cade Berry led a balanced attack with 15 points as Richlands recorded a 58-50 Southwest District victory over Virginia High on Thursday night in a boys basketball game at played at John Battle High School.
Cade Simmons (14 points), Bryson Richardson (13 points) and Luke Wess (10 points) were close behind Berry in the scoring department.
The Blue Tornado built a 32-26 halftime lead.
Jean Mulumba led VHS (10-12, 4-6) with 17 points, while Gavin Austin and Jake Johnston finished with 10 points apiece for the Bearcats.
Abingdon 71, Lee High 63
The duo of Chase Hungate (21 points) and Jake Thacker (20 points) helped Abingdon earn a Mountain 7 District road win over the Lee High Generals.
AHS also received 10 points and nine rebounds from Evan Ramsey. The Falcons shot 57 percent from the field.
Lee had four players score in double figures: Jacob Whitaker (16 points, nine rebounds, five assists), Dylan Fannon (15 points), Logan Grace (12 points) and Jaxon Collier (10 points).
Grundy 57, Twin Valley 40
Grundy completed a busy week by completing a perfect run through the Black Diamond District.
Cade Looney went for 35 points and nine rebounds as the Golden Wave (18-2, 8-0) won for the fourth time in as many days.
Trevor McGlothlin led Twin Valley (6-16) with 17 points.
GIRLS
Grundy 50, Twin Valley 31
Jessi Looney tossed in 17 points as Grundy topped Twin Valley and wrapped up second place in the Black Diamond District.
The Golden Wave opened the contest on a 16-2 run. Kamryn Vance led Twin Valley with 14 points.
Abingdon 85, Lee High 49
Peyton Carter pumped in 28 points as Abingdon downed Lee High and moved one step closer to the Mountain 7 District regular-season championship.
The Falcons (19-2, 10-1) can clinch the title tonight with a win over Washington County rival John Battle. Abingdon had no trouble against the Generals, building a 42-21 halftime lead and Emily Breeding finished with 25 points in the win.
Lee was led by 17 points from Drew Cox.
LATE WEDNESDAY
BOYS
Eastside 69, Union 65
Ethan Powers scored seven of his 26 points in overtime as Eastside edged non-district rival Union.
The Spartans were 10-for-10 from the free throw line in the extra session as Powers knocked down four free throws. Luke Kirk, Will Stansberry and Connor Blevins were each 2-for-2 from the charity stripe in OT.
Blevins also had 14 points, while Powers also contributed six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Bradley Bunch’s 26 points were tops for Union. Alex Rasnick (18 points) and Sean Cusano (13 points) both scored in double digits for the Bears.
