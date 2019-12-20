Alex Rasnick capped off Union High School’s second-half rally by converting a running floater with one second left as the Bears rallied for a 72-70 boys basketball win over Johnson Central of Kentucky in the Green Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Union (2-1) trailed 32-21 at halftime, but scored 29 points in the third to take the lead and then held off the team from Paintsville in a back-and-forth contest.
Noah Jordan had 16 of his 24 points in the second half for Union, Alex Rasnick scored 19 of his 21 points in the final two quarters and Sean Cusano had 10 of his 12 points in the closing 16 minutes.
The Bears were 13-for-15 from the free throw line, compared to Johnson Central’s 10-for-19 showing. The Golden Eagles (2-2) were led by Isaiah May’s 34 points.
Uniontown 63, Wise Central 51
Billy DeShields Jr. had 20 points as Uniontown (Pennsylvania) earned a win over Wise County Central in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
Uniontown built a 27-14 halftime lead in handing Central (3-1) its first loss of the season.
Isaiah McAmis (18 points) and Elijah Hayes (14 points) were the leaders for Central.
Saltillo (Miss.) 56, Eastside 55
T.J. Hannah, a 6-foot-6 senior forward, scored 19 points as the team from Mississippi closed the game on a 22-9 run to edge Eastside in the Yellow Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
Eastside (0-3) received 28 points from senior sharpshooter Ethan Powers, while Connor Blevins collected 10 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
The Spartans led 17-7 after one quarter and 27-16 at halftime and 46-34 after three quarters, but couldn’t hang on.
Ridgeview 49, Castlewood 44
Austin Mullins fired in 20 points as Ridgeview recorded a non-district win over Castlewood.
The low-scoring game was tied at 19 at the half, but the Wolfpack were able to gain the edge in the second half. Gabe Brown’s 12 points were also key for Ridgeview.
Senior Dylan Mullins led Castlewood with a dozen points.
Patrick Henry 59, Council 56
Junior post player Ean Rhea scored 30 points and hauled down 16 rebounds as the Patrick Henry Rebels edged Council for a non-district win.
Dakota Rector added 12 points for PH (2-1), which led by seven points after one quarter and held off the Cobras the rest of the way. The Rebels play at Rye Cove tonight, their fourth game in four days.
Caleb Stocks (25 points) and Bailey Harris (19 points) led the way for Council.
GIRLS
St. Joseph’s 54, Wise Central 44
Jill Sturgill and Hannah Carter scored 14 points apiece in Wise County Central’s loss to St. Joseph’s Academy of Missouri in the KSA Holiday Tournament in Orlando, Florida.
The Warriors (3-3) will play Holy Trinity, Florida, this morning at 10.
Ridgeview 50, Leslie County 38
Shae Sutherland scored 14 points as Ridgeview won a first-round game in the Red Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic.
The Wolfpack (4-2) also received a 12-point, six-rebound performance from Hailey Sutherland. Brooke Frazier had six points and five assists.
Leslie County (5-2) of Kentucky was led by the 14 points of Lexie Meyers.
Grundy 61, Mount View (W.Va.) 15
Mashayla Belcher scored 15 points as Grundy mashed Mount View and improved to 4-1.
Maggie Deel added 10 points for the Golden Wave. She recently signed with the Southwest Virginia Community College Eagles.
Grundy led 18-0 after one quarter and 43-4 at halftime.
White House Heritage 54, PH 42
Patrick Henry struggled over the game’s final eight minutes – getting outscored 21-7 – in dropping a decision to White House Heritage in the Yellow Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
Breanna Yarber (15 points), Natalie Strait (14 points) and Kaycee Deskins (11 points) were the leaders for PH, which led by as many as 10 points in the first half.
Kelsey Russell led White House Heritage with 21 points.
Phelps (Ky.) 75, Eastside 65 (OT)
Kaylee Yates had 33 points and 13 rebounds in fueling a second-half comeback, but it wasn’t enough as Eastside lost in the Red Bracket of the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
Eastside trailed by as many as 18 points in the third quarter, but rallied to force OT. Phelps committed 30 turnovers, but still prevailed.
Station Camp 58, Honaker 43
Halle Hilton (16 points) and Kylie Vance (10 points) were the top scorers for Honaker, which lost a Yellow Bracket first-round game to Station Camp of Tennessee in the Smoky Mountain Classic in Gatlinburg.
