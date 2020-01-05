The Union Bears sure know how to make things exciting.
Alex Rasnick played the role of hero as Union outlasted Sullivan East for a 102-100, double-overtime boys basketball triumph over the Sullivan East Patriots on Saturday night in Big Stone Gap.
Union (7-3) trailed 77-74 with 1.9 seconds left in regulation when Rasnick’s desperation heave from well beyond the 3-point line found nothing but net and forced OT.
That came a night after Bradley Bunch’s layup in the final moments gave Union a one-point win over Abingdon.
Rasnick scored 19 of his team-high 37 points in the fourth quarter and the two extra sessions.
Sean Cusano added 30 points in the win, while Noah Jordan went for 16 points.
East (6-10) got a herculean performance from Dylan Bartley, who went for 41 points and dished out six assists. Ethan Bradford hit seven 3-pointers to account for his 21 points, while Braden Standbridge contributed 16 points.
Union went 9-for-10 from the free throw line in the second overtime and 24-for-33 from the line on the night. East also shot it well at the charity stripe, going 23-for-28.
John Battle dropped a 92-40 decision to Sullivan South in the other boys game played Satur-day at Union.
Phelps (Ky.) 64, Twin Valley 31
Twin Valley managed just nine second-half points in a setback to the Phelps Hornets from Kentucky.
Chance Keen led Twin Valley with 12 points, while Cameron Sanson’s 14 points helped Phelps win.
George Wythe 77, Chatham 63
Peyton Coe’s 21 points enabled the George Wythe Maroons move to 8-1 with a victory in the Chance Harman Classic, which was hosted by Floyd County.
Dayson McMillian (15 points), Dorrien McMillian (12 points) and Daniel Goode (10 points) also led GW’s balanced attack as usual. The Maroons trailed 36-32 at halftime, but dominated the final two quarters.
Chance Briggs led Chatham with 18 points.
GIRLS
Phelps (Ky.) 56, Twin Valley 51
Makayla Keen scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough as Twin Valley lost a double-overtime heartbreaker to the team from Kentucky.
Twin Valley led 28-20 at the half, but the Panthers did not score in the third quarter as Phelps got back in the game. The Hornets were led by Chloe Smith’s 23 points.
Haylee Moore’s 17 points and Kamryn Vance’s 11 points also helped TV.
Wise County Central 60, Twin Springs 36
Hannah Carter led the way in the scoring department (15 points), Jill Sturgill did some distri-buting (six assists) and Callie Mullins controlled the glass (10 rebounds) as Wise County Central won for the second time in as many nights.
Sturgill also scored 12 points for the Warriors (7-4), who led 23-9 after one quarter. Eight dif-ferent players scored in the win.
Emaleigh Powers was the top scorer for Twin Springs with 15 points.
Union 61, Sullivan East 40
Emili Brooks scored 14 of her 16 points in the second half as Union started strong and over-powered visiting Sullivan East.
The Bears (7-3) closed the first quarter with a 10-0 run to take control. Jayda Smith’s 18 points and Abby Slagle’s 13 points were beneficial for Union.
East (9-8) was led by Morgan Bringman’s 14 points.
Ridgeview rolled to a 61-45 victory over Sullivan South in the other girls game played Saturday in Big Stone Gap.
CAK 60, Tennessee High 49
Keira Leffew scored 18 points as the Christian Academy of Knoxville topped the Tennessee High Vikings. THS is now 4-12.
LATE FRIDAY
GIRLS
J.I. Burton 46, Holston 42
Hayley Bordwine scored 18 points in Holston’s non-district loss at J.I. Burton.
Burton trailed 24-21 at halftime, but rallied over the final two quarters to prevail in the hard-fought contest.
