Jake Thacker and Chase Hungate scored 22 points apiece to lead the Abingdon Falcons to a 74-71 non-district boys basketball road win over Richlands.
That duo combined to connect on 23-of-31 free throws for the Falcons. Layton Henry added 12 points for Abingdon, who were 24-for40 from the charity stripe.
Cade Simmons paced all scorers with 28 points, along with 13 rebounds. Gage Holmes added eight points, 12 rebounds and blocked five shots for the 2-2 Blue Tornado.
Lee High 60, J.I. Burton 59
Jacob Whitaker fired in 18 points as Lee High edged previously unbeaten J.I. Burton.
Dylan Fannon added 16 points for Lee, while J.I. Burton (3-1) was led by Jonah Cochrane’s 19 points.
GIRLS
Marion 55, Grayson County 35
Amber Kimberlin scored 16 points as the Marion Scarlet Hurricanes improve to 6-2.
