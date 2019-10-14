BRISTOL, Tenn. - Who needs a team practice?
The Tennessee High girls’ golf team puts in plenty of time working on their games, but don’t look for an official practice schedule.
There isn’t one.
“We have not had one school practice this whole entire season,” Tennessee High junior Noelia Adkins said. “We all practice on our own.”
They do it well too.
“We work hard and we are all committed, we all practice outside of school,” THS sophomore Maddie Simcox said. “We haven’t even had one school practice this whole year, which is crazy. That proves how much we practice on our own. We are all dedicated, we all love the sport.”
That has shown all season for the Vikings, who will gather for the TSSAA State Golf Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday at WillowBrook Golf Club in Manchester.
They aren’t just making an appearance. They mean business.
“I definitely think we need to go in there thinking we can go all the way,” said THS junior Isabella Adkins, Noelia’s twin sister. “There is no other way to go into this tournament than having the mindset of knowing that you can do it, knowing that you can go all the way and just getting it done.”
That has been the case all season long. Just check out the 56-2 record the Vikings have put together, winning both of the District 1-AAA and Region 1-AAA championships.
“They are very competitive. They hate to lose. If they hit a bad shot it really doesn’t affect them that much,” Tennessee High girls golf coach Richard Ensor said. “They just erase it from their memory and just go right along and pick it up. They work so hard at it. All summer they go to numerous tournaments, six days a week, sometimes seven days a week.”
Tennessee High enters with the second lowest state-wide team score with a two-person 145. Only the top two scores count toward the team score, which is ideal for the Vikings’ state title hopes. The only score that was better in Tennessee this season was 141.
“I think that is definitely how we have won so much,” said Simcox, who shot a 75 in the Region 1-AAA match, trailing behind Isabella’s 72 and 73 from Noelia. “That is why we are such a strong team is because the three of us are usually pretty consistent, but if one is not having a good day then the other two can back you up and put good scores on the board.”
All three have strengths. Simcox with the irons, Isabella with the short game and Noelia can put distance on her shots. In reality, they are good in all aspects of a game that is far more mental than physical.
“I think we are definitely going to play to win. We have made it this far, why not go all the way, go big or go home,’ Noelia said. “I think we all are good players. If one of us has an off day the others can definitely lift the other one up and we are going to be OK.
“I think if all of us play our own game and play how we know how to play we definitely have as good a chance as anyone else does there.”
Tennessee High last advanced to the state tournament in 2017 with current Florida golfer Addie Baggarly as part of the team. The Vikings missed the state by one stroke last season and they remember it well.
“It feels really good. Last year was really just devastating. We missed state by one stroke on the last hole so this year we know we won by 20 strokes,” Noelia said. “We knew from last year we would have to work so hard this season to get that experience.
“It is just an amazing feeling comparing last year to this year, it has been like hard work does pay off. You just have to trust the process so it feels great.”
Ensor sees no reason why these Vikings – all of whom have aspirations to play college golf - can’t bring home the top prize, which would be a first for a Tennessee High girls golf team. They’ll get a couple of practice rounds in before Tuesday’s opening round.
“If they can just get over their nerves to start with,” Ensor said. “This is the first time they have really played in a big event like this so nerves may play a factor to start with, but I think after the first two or three holes they will be all right...
“Especially in practice it is important they will go out there and take notes of each hole, where you need to hit, what you need to hit. They will just have to go out and perform.”
That is the plan. They have certainly put in the work.
“I just love the fact of seeing hard work that pays off,” Isabella said. “My eyes have been set on qualifying for state. That is just the main accomplishment I wanted to do this year and knowing that I could make it to the tournament.”
“I think golf requires so much hard work and training, but it is awesome to see it pay off,” added Simcox. “I like to see how hard you have trained and then go out on the golf course and shoot a good score. It is just so rewarding.”
