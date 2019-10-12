BRISTOL, Tenn. – Nothing would Tickle this Tennessee High junior more than returning home later this week as a state champion.
“I want to get top 5 or better pretty much,” said Jack Tickle, making his second straight trip to the TSSAA State Golf Championships in Manchester. “I feel like if I just play my game and make some putts that I can be right up there around the lead.”
Don’t count him out.
“I can’t answer for him, but I am sure his goal is to win,” Tennessee High boys golf coach Bob Zeiger said. “That is always the goal, but I think he will do well.”
Tickle made the same trip to WillowBrook Golf Club last season and returned disappointed, shooting an opening round 77 before the second round was rained out.
“I didn’t play good. I was disappointed in that,” Tickle said. “I felt like I could have come back strong with a better second round, but it got rained out so that was disappointing.”
Tickle wasn’t disappointed last Monday when he displayed a flair for the dramatic, pitching in a chip shot from around 30 yards in the Region 1-AAA tournament at The Country Club in Morristown, earning his state tournament berth.
“It was exciting,” Tickle said. “I didn’t see it go in, but there was a crowd watching and they erupted in cheers so it was pretty special to hear that it went in.”
One of those who did see it drop was Zeiger, who hasn’t been surprised by Tickle’s success.
“He works extremely hard and he plays a lot of junior tournaments,” Zeiger said. “He represented the East in the East-West [Junior Cup] in Tennessee this year. He just works extremely hard.”
Golf has long been a part of the Tickle family, led by his cousin, Jet Tickle, who is a redshirt freshman playing for the University of Tennessee.
“Just my whole family has always played golf and my cousin, just growing up around the game,” he said.
Jet won’t be the only family member playing at the college level. Jack has already committed to continue his golf career at East Tennessee State in the fall of 2021.
“I committed this August to play at ETSU so I am excited with that,” Tickle said. “The program is doing good. We are ranked 24th in the nation right now so just looking to improve that.”
College can wait for now. Tickle is determined to play better this time around in Manchester.
“With this golf course I know it is pretty tight so off the tee I just have to make sure my driver is in shape and hitting that well,” said Tickle, who will play 18 holes on Tuesday and Wednesday. “Then just chip and putt and practice that and just hit some irons, make sure my wedges are on point.
“Just really keeping it in play on that golf course is the main deal, getting off the tee where it is tight. Once you get off the tee is pretty scoreable.”
Joining Tickle in Manchester will be the three members of the Tennessee High girls team, who will be there to provide mutual support.
“Same time, same course so that will be fun with them being there,” he said.
Another local product at WillowBrook will be Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette, who fell just short of earning medalist honors in the Region 1-AAA tournament in a one-hole playoff loss to Volunteer’s Jon Lovelace.
“He is a good player. He is young, but he has a bright future. I think he will do good,” Tickle said. “I think he fits that golf course pretty well. He doesn’t hit it extremely far, but he is a straight hitter and he is solid around the greens.
“I think it sets up good for him. I can see him playing well.”
