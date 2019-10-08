PREP GOLF
THS girls win region title
The Tennessee High girls golf team added some more hardware to the trophy case on Monday at the Region 1-AAA tournament in Morristown.
The trio of Isabella Adkins (72), Noelia Adkins (73) and Madeline Simcox (75) helped the Vikings follow up their district championship with a regional title.
Tennessee High will compete in the TSSAA state tournament on Oct. 15-16 in Manchester.
Sullivan Central’s Seth Robinette and Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle were among the state qualifiers on the boys side.
Robinette tied Volunteer’s Jon Lovelace atop the leaderboard after each golfer shot a 71. Lovelace won in a playoff.
Tickle was involved in his own drama as he won a playoff to go to state and did so by sinking an eagle on the first hole.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
Powers lead King
Morgan Powers shot an opening round 76 to lead King University in the Patsy Rendleman Invitational in Salisbury, North Carolina, on Monday.
As a team, King was 15th with a 323. Catawba College leads the tourney with a 297. Kaley Barts of Catawba is the individual leader with a 67.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.