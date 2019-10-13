BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. - Golfers are taught to have short memories, but Seth Robinette hadn’t forgotten last season’s postseason disappointment.
“I have always wanted to go to regionals,” said Robinette, a sophomore golfer at Sullivan Central. “Last year I knew I had to birdie the last hole and I missed a putt and missed out by a stroke.”
Robinette was quick to remind Sullivan Central golf coach Daniel Dakin of that tidbit.
“I did not know that,” Dakin said. “Number one, missing the region by one stroke as a freshman is still pretty impressive, but for him to come back as a sophomore and to overcome that and qualify for the state, that is a pretty big deal.”
Robinette left no doubt this time around, not only qualifying for the Region 1-AAA tournament, but he also overcame a rough start to finish in a tie for medalist honors with Jon Lovelace of Volunteer last Monday in Morristown.
“I didn’t hit a single green in regulation on the front nine,” said Robinette, who noticed that Lovelace had finished with a 71 as he was approaching the 10th hole sitting at three-over par. “I knew I had to make something happen on the back nine so I just started hitting more greens and that is what really helped.”
He also sank putts, canning a 50-footer on that 10th hole, sparking a run of four straight birdies, leading to a match-tying 71.
“That is what got my birdies rolling because I got that to roll in and it gave me a little confidence,” said Robinette, who dropped medalist honors to Lovelace on the first playoff hole.
“When I went into the district tournament this year I was really trying to shoot my best so I could get to the regionals, which has been a goal for about a year,” said Robinette, who started playing golf at age 10 with his father, Kent. “It definitely took the pressure off since I had already done one better than last year so I just went into the regionals to kind of do my best and have a good time.”
Mission accomplished. Robinette, who will make the trip to Manchester for the TSSAA Golf Championships on Tuesday and Wednesday, is thought to be the first Sullivan Central golfer to qualify for state as an individual. His future goals involve playing golf at the college level.
“He is just real dedicated about it and he just loves the game. It is just kind of fun to watch him play because he is real dedicated and he takes it very serious,” Dakin said. “He takes getting better very serious. I have to keep reminding myself that he is only a sophomore and you are getting work ethic like this out of a sophomore, quality of play and such maturity out of a kid so young. It is a pretty fun to watch and I am just happy to be a small, small part of that.”
Call this a successful golf season for Robinette, who plays lots of golf away from the prep links, including the Sneds Tour, a Junior Golf organization in Tennessee.
“It is kind of a big deal, but he is a very humble kid, he is definitely not one that is going to be craving the spotlight,” Dakin said. “In my mind and in his mind, he is already a success.
“Him playing so well in the region and qualifying for the state, this season has already been a huge success for him and just a great thing for his family. His family is excited, the school is really excited.”
Robinette won’t make any predictions for his play in the week ahead. After all, his original goal was regionals. He made it one step further.
“My goal was just to get to regionals, but getting to state, I really like that,” said Robinette, who expects his team to challenge for regionals next season. “I am just going in there expecting anything. I am going to play like I did in the regionals and district hopefully.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.