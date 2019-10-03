TAZEWELL, Va. – Mason Steele had the lowest score of any golfer at Tazewell County Country Club on Thursday and he might have had the highest abundance of fortitude as well.
The Holston High School senior capped a stressful week by carding an 80 to win medalist honors at the VHSL Region 1D tournament for the second consecutive season and also helped the Cavaliers win the team title at the event for the third year in a row.
Steele was a late arrival to the Hogoheegee District tournament earlier in the week due to his commitments to a college-level class and was levied an eight-stroke penalty. Holston ended up losing by one stroke to Chilhowie in the team standings.
On Wednesday morning, he wrecked his truck near his home in Washington County and was shook up from that as one might expect.
“I had a sore back,” Steele said. “I took a lot of Tylenol today and did what I could. I told myself this might be the last day I’ve got since this is my senior year, so I had to go all out.”
Not frustrated by past events, Steele shot a 41 on the front nine and 39 over the back nine as his score was five strokes better than runner-up Abby Bradley of Castlewood.
“I’m going to tell you that kid has been through everything,” said Holston coach Jason Southworth. “That was something special he did today and he definitely deserved it. He hadn’t been able to put it all together all year long, but today he put it together at the right time.”
The same could be said for Holston’s team as Steele, Austin Berry (86), Dylan Thompson (92) and Brycen Richardson (97) enabled Holston to finish with a team score of 355 and three-peat as region champs. That was six shots ahead of runner-up Chilhowie.
“We knew it was going to be tougher this year,” Southworth said. “We only won one district match and then to have a turnaround like this says something about these kids.”
Holston persevered on a day when the greens were fast.
“Putting was rough for everybody,” Southworth said. “I know how tough this course is having coached at Tazewell for a couple of years. It’s the kind of course where you can get in trouble real quick.”
A lot of players got in trouble as 29 of the 44 competitors in the event finished with a triple-digit score.
“This is a challenging golf course,” said Chilhowie coach Gary Arnold. “The conditions being firm and fast and with a little bit of wind today, it made it really tough out there and the scores were reflective of that.”
Chase Coley (87), Ben Elrod (88), Noah Barr (91) and Dillion Powers (95) helped Chilhowie reach the state tournament for the second straight year.
“We’re really excited,” Arnold said. “This group of seniors has done some things at this school that no other golf team has done. We were also helped by Chase, our freshman, and our junior, Dillion. They’ve came through for us and we’ve had a really steady year.”
It was also the second straight year that Chilhowie finished as runner-up to the Cavaliers in the regional tournament.
“Holston is a very good and well-coached team,” Arnold said. “We were fortunate to get ‘em a couple of times this year, but they are really playing up to their capabilities and they are hard to beat.”
Abby Bradley and Coleman Cook of Castlewood, as well as Thomas Walker’s Cameron Grabeel, will join Holston and Chilhowie’s teams at the VHSL Class 1 state tournament to be held Oct. 15 at the Pete Dye River Course in Radford.
Yet, no golfer relished a state-tourney clinching round more than Steele did on Thursday.
“This feels real good,” Steele said.
