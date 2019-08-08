George Wythe finished with a team score of 278, with Peyton Coe placing fifth with a 70, while sixth place went to the Maroons’ Daniel Goode with a 70.
Abingdon placed second with a 299, paced by Grace Addison with a 68 and Will Watson’s 70.
Jack Tickle’s 65 paced Tennessee High to an seventh place finish with a 343. Gate City (8th, Luke Wallen 88) and Holston (9th, Mason Steele 84) placed eighth and ninth in the final standings.
Patrick Henry (Andy Heil, 95) didn’t have enough players for a team score.
Blevins earned medalist honors with his 61, two strokes better than Jefferson Forest’s Garnet Manley III. Tickle was third, Addison fourth, followed by Coe and Goode.
Woodford Classic
Thursday,
at Wytheville Country Club
Team scores
George Wythe 278, Abingdon 299, Jefferson Forest 301, Floyd County 318, Radford 324, Giles 333, Tennessee High 343, Gate City 373, Holston 375, Fort Chiswell 382, Grayson County 431, Patrick Henry N/C, Galax N/C.
Medalist: Channing Blevins, George Wythe 61.
Top 6: 1. Blevins, 2. Garnet Manley III, Jefferson Forest 63, 3. Jake Tickle, Tennessee High 65, 4. Grace Addison, Abingdon 68, 5. Peyton Coe, George Wythe 69, 6. Daniel Goode, George Wythe 70.
Individual scores (top 4 scorers count for local team scores)
George Wythe: Channing Blevins 61, Peyton Coe 69, Daniel Goode 70, Benson Blevins 78 (Peaton Phillippi 79, Avery Mabe 84).
Abingdon: Grace Addison 68, Will Watson 70, Katie Hall 80, Marcus French 81 (Dalton Minnick 82, Will Austin 86.
Tennessee High: Jack Tickle 65, Evan Jones 87, Cole Self 87, Brandon Isfan 104 (Owen Ferguson 106, Alex Jones 108).
Gate City: Luke Wallen 88, Katelynn Parton 92, Ethan Dishner 96, Evan Lane 97 (Brevan Spivey 97, Zach Taylor 100).
Holston: Mason Steele 84, Dylan Thomson 86, Austin Berry 100, Thomas Roark 105 (Brycen Richardson 108, James Delgaudio 109).
Patrick Henry (no team score): Andy Heil 95, Reid Buchanan 103, Luke Caudill 116.