RADFORD, Va. – The players on the Virginia High golf team spent late Monday afternoon pacing on the clubhouse deck of the Pete Dye River Course.
From that scenic vantage point, the Region D champion Bearcats could see the final three holes and watch as their hopes for a Class 2 state title suddenly slipped away.
“Our ultimate goal coming into this season was to win the state championship, and we made a run at it,” VHS coach Carlos Lee said.
At one point Monday, VHS enjoyed a 12-stroke lead as senior Gavin Austin fired a 76 while sophomore Caleb Leonard and senior Jackson Looney each shot 83.
However, host school and Region C runner-up Radford still had players on the course and the clubhouse was filled with urgent speculation.
Then came a couple of tension-filled hours of waiting and calculations for VHS.
“We didn’t get a real good score at the No. 4 spot like we thought we could, but I think [Radford] had to shoot like a 97 to force a tie,” Lee said. “From the way I saw it, we were still leading by a point when Radford had a kid come in with a 98. But then their fifth seed shot 88.”
Radford finished with a team score of 325, nine strokes ahead of VHS. Graham followed at 335.
That was the bitter conclusion to an exhausting day.
The first round of golfers were scheduled to tee off at 8:10 a.m., but tournament officials delayed the action for 30 minutes due to heavy fog. After summoning the first group from the club house, the start was then pushed back until 9:10.
In addition to dealing with 42 degree conditions, golfers faced strong winds off the river and a hot sun as the day progressed.
Leonard, a veteran on the junior golf circuit, said he had never dealt with such adversity.
“We couldn’t see 15 feet in front of us through the fog in the morning, and the wind made things especially challenging,” Leonard said. “It was definitely not an easy morning on the nerves, but it was a good experience overall.”
Several golfers began the days with extra layers of clothes and mittens.
The cool Austin adjusted to the weather extremes and quick greens to claim fifth in the individual standings with a four-over par 76.
“I’m never pleased, but I was okay with my score,” Austin said.
Austin fired a 36 on the front nine. He made eagle on the ninth hole after deftly executing a 173-yard approach which landed seven feet from the hole.
“I birdied the next hole and thought I was getting on a run, but then I found trouble on No. 11,” Austin said.
That trouble came in the form of a pond.
“I made bogey on that hole, and then I made two more bogeys,” Austin said. “I will remember [No. 11] for a while.”
It was also a day to remember for Region 2D runner-up Graham, which was led this season by senior twins Benjamin and Alexander White along with Brayden Surface.
Benjamin shot 79 Monday to tie for sixth in individual standings with Tazewell’s Trey Sparks. Surface and Tazewell’s Bryce Sparks had rounds of 82.
“We didn’t get out of the [Southwest] District tournament last year. And to turn it around like this, I’m very proud,” Graham coach Todd Baker said. “We have four talented sophomores in our program, so the future looks good.”
Baker doubles as the boys basketball coach at Graham.
Looney and Leonard from Virginia High tied for 15th with their round of 83, while Graham’s Alex Ramsey and Union’s Luke Needham followed at 85.
Winthrop University-bound Taylor Hubbard took medalist honors after shooting 72 and ending a three-way playoff on the first hole.
It was the first state championship in golf for Radford, which was coached by Wise County native and 2001 J.J. Kelly graduate Cody Roberts.
“We always go to Richmond to watch our basketball teams compete for the state title, so it was really cool to have a bunch of people here to celebrate in golf,” said Roberts, a Virginia Tech graduate and ninth-year Radford coach.
Radford featured just two senior starters Monday.
“We’ve had a steady progression,” Roberts said. “This is our home course and I knew that we had a good shot if we reached this point. Normally the front nine buries us, but we had a really good front nine today.”
One year after finishing sixth in the 2018 Class 2 tournament at Lonesome Pine Country Club in Big Stone Gap, VHS earned more state experience Monday. The Bearcat roster includes just three seniors in Austin, Looney and John Clifton.
“It was long day all-around, but we battled,” Lee said.
