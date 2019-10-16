JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – The third time lacked anything resembling charm for Tennessee High’s soccer team Tuesday at Kermit Tipton Stadium.
A week after completing a regular season sweep of Dobyns-Bennett with a 5-4 win in Kingsport, the second-seeded Vikings saw their season screech to a halt with a 4-2 loss to the Indians in the District 1-AAA semifinals.
Dobyns-Bennett (6-7-1) will take on top-seeded Science Hill on Thursday. The Hilltoppers (15-3-1) defeated Daniel Boone 9-0 in Tuesday’s opener – a game that was stopped at halftime.
Tennessee High (10-4-1) rallied from a 3-1 deficit last week at Dobyns-Bennett and found itself staring at the same disadvantage when the Indians’ Blaire Barrett scored in the 45th minute. But another rally wasn’t in the cards.
Madeline Lyons assisted Brantley Coggins’ second goal to stretch the Indians lead to 4-1 in the 55th minute.
“They played a great game,” Tennessee High coach Kevin Mooney said. “They created their own luck tonight and sometimes the ball just doesn’t bounce your way. I thought we put forth the effort and had chances, and we just couldn’t capitalize and they were able to capitalize on their chances.
“Throughout the game I thought we had scoring opportunities. Their goal keeper (Ellie Nash) played really well. We just couldn’t put the ball in the back of the net, and we made some critical errors that allowed them to put some in the back of the net.”
Pia Winkler gave D-B a 1-0 lead in the eighth minute. Tennessee High’s Claire Helms answered in the 21st minute, but it was one of only three quality shots the Vikings got in the first half.
Sophie Arnold scored on an assist from Emma Arnold in the 63rd minute to get within two goals, and the Vikings had a flurry of opportunities which they couldn’t cash in during the ensuing three minutes.
“I thought the game was pretty similar to what we had last week,” Mooney said. “We just let in some critical errors. We had a couple of goals that I thought were kind of soft. The hole was just a little too deep. These girls tried their hardest to fight out of it, but just didn’t have it tonight.”
It was the final game in a Tennessee High uniform for Emma Arnold, Laura Lavinder, Alexa Lewis, Mya Howren and Grace Hughes.
“When they were freshmen they made it to the state tournament,” Mooney said. “They’ve been to the region one other time. Emma’s going to easily have many records at Tennessee High School. Mya is pretty close to being top 10 in scoring, if I had to guess. It’s been a great season. Those girls definitely left a mark on the program. We’re gonna miss ‘em for sure. …
“These girls have done nothing but work hard for us all year long. This is just a tough pill to swallow at the end of the year.”
Dobyns-Bennett coach Tony Weaver devoted a great deal of attention to Emma Arnold.
“They’re a quality team and they’ve got one of the best, if not the best player in the district in Emma Arnold,” Weaver said. “She’s hard to contain, but my girls did a great job of playing defense and hustling to the ball. … I didn’t feel confident until the whistle blew. We were up 3-1 last week and I wasn’t going to be excited until the game was over.”
Science Hill got two goals apiece from Parker Fleenor and Savannah Fields in the victory against Boone. Fields also had an assist. Ariana Rodriguez had a goal and an assist.
Science Hill outshot the Trailblazers 25-0 and got off 11 shots in the initial 12-plus minutes.
“There were some smashing goals there, too. Wow,” Science Hill coach David Strickland said. “We got after it quick and early, and the finishing was good – it was really good.”
Boone keeper Riley Adkins made some impressive saves.
“Riley Adkins was superb in goal,” said Boone coach Steve Sessis said, who was quick to commend the ‘Toppers. “Everything is so fluid – their motion. They anticipate one another. If it wasn’t my team getting clobbered it’d be fun to watch.”
