Ellie Francis sank a 3-pointer from the corner with 3.2 seconds remaining to give Dobyns-Bennett a 43-40 non-conference girls basketball win over Sullivan East in the season-opener for both teams.
East sophomore Hayley Grubb scored on a layup with 20 seconds left to pull the Patriots even at 40, but Francis answered with the game-winner.
Grubb led all scorers with 16 points and was the only player from either team to crack double digits in the scorebook.
Ashley Nunley and Jenna Hare each pulled down nine rebounds for East.
